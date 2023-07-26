Top Crypto Gainers – XDC, DOGE, TWT, And GMX

Today the global crypto market is more positive, with slight 24-hour gains. According to data from CoinGecko, the total crypto market cap today stands at $1.22 trillion, representing a 17.94% price change in the year-to-date ratio.

Bitcoin remains the focal point in the crypto market due to its dominance. BTC is in the red today, trading below $30,000 as the bears continue to limit its gains.

However, BTC’s price drop has not slowed the altcoin rally. Many of the coins gaining today leverage the progressive developments within their ecosystems. Here are the top gainers today and exciting facts about their ecosystems.

XDC Network (XDC)

XDC Network, formerly XinFin Network, is a public and private blockchain. It combines the transparency of public blockchains with the speed and security of private networks.

It aims to provide reliable financial services to its users. Its open-source software relies on a Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism.

This mechanism facilitates cyber security, transaction speed, and interoperability. Also, this network can process 2000 transactions per second (TPS) using its smart contracts and relying on its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This combination makes it easier for users to scale their projects on the network.

XDC Network recently announced that they are s Gold Sponsor of WebX Asia, a premier event in Japan. According to the developers, this sponsorship and the recent partnership with the SBI Group will likely boost their presence in the Japanese market.

This sponsorship and the recent partnership are likely contributing to the positive price action of XDC.

XDC Bulls Determined to Hold Rally

XDC is trading in an uptrend today, showing strong buy pressure on the daily chart. The asset is in the upper region of the Donchian Channel (DC), expressing a bullish sentiment.

Also, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 81.98 in the overbought region above 70. The bulls show no signs of relenting as the indicator rises.

XDC’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, expressing a strong bullish sentiment confirmed by the green histogram bars. The asset will likely hold onto its gains in the coming days before it enters a retracement phase.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme coin project backed by popular figure Elon Musk. It is an open-source digital currency that relies on Scrypt technology.

Dogecoin is a fork from the original Litecoin code and was originally made to serve as a gift and reward system on Reddit and Twitter. However, Dogecoin has expanded, inspiring other memecoin projects to launch.

DOGE has a block time of 1 minute, making it faster than Bitcoin. Also, its total supply is uncapped, meaning users can mine unlimited DOGE tokens.

DOGE’s recent price surge is likely related to Twitter’s re-brand to X and the possible integration of crypto payments. Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino hinted at an upcoming AI integration with the platform.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Also, an analyst CryptoKaleo, stated on Twitter that it may take Elon Musk a few days or weeks to decide how he plans to integrate DOGE into the X platform.

If I had to guess, Elon takes another few days, maybe even another few weeks to actually say how he plans on integrating DOGE into X. I think there’s a solid chance he actually does something this time though, and him including it in his bio at the same time as the X rebrand… — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) July 25, 2023

However, he called for patience and accumulation during the dip. DOGE’s recent price performance following the announcement of Twitter rebranding is positive.

DOGE Rallying to Higher Highs

DOGE is trading above its 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), expressing a bullish sentiment in the coming days. The green candle formed today confirms that the asset is in an uptrend and the bulls are in control.

Its RSI Value is at 66.66 and still rising close to the overbought region of 70, confirming the bullish trend. Also, the MACD is above its signal line, and its Histogram bars are green. The indicators show that DOGE will likely continue on its positive path.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token is a BEP-20 token that provides users with numerous benefits and incentives. Trust Wallet is globally recognized as one of the largest crypto wallet providers worldwide, with over 50 million downloads.

TWT holders participate in on-chain governance activities and vote to update proposals. It was one of the pioneer tokens to launch on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain that supports smart contracts and DApps.

Trust Wallet recently teamed up with ThorChain to give away over $50,000 worth of BTC. The event has concluded, and winners have been announced.

This giveaway is an added incentive for TWT users giving the network vital exposure and likely contributing to its recent price gains.

TWT Holds unto Its Gains

TWT is in an uptrend today, trading above the upper hand of the Bollinger Band (BB). It implies that buy pressure is high in the market today.

Also, the MACD indicator is above its signal line, further conforming to the bullish trend. Its Histogram bars are green, reflecting the dominance of long positions today and a bullish signal.

The Stochastic Oscillator is at 78.69, close to the overbought region of 80 and rising. TWT will likely hold onto its gains in the short term if the bulls prevail.

But the indicator also implies that the buyers are close to a consolidation phase where the sellers will re-enter the market. So traders should take note of that in making decisions.

BTC20 (BTC20)

BTC 20 is an ERC-20 token on presale, allowing users to get in early on a project similar to Bitcoin. It is a token built on Ethereum that gives users access to passive income opportunities through staking.

BTC20 is a green cryptocurrency that relies on an energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism. It offers users opportunities to stake and earn rewards drawing on Ethereum’s technological advancements while emulating Bitcoin’s tokenomics.

BTC-20 promotes the ideology that increased participation translates to greater rewards for users. The presale hopes to raise funds for marketing and project expansion. The presale offers up to 6.05 million BTC20 tokens, with its maximum supply capped at 21 million tokens.

Also, all unsold tokens will be locked in a staking contract as rewards for BTC20 stakers. The BTC staking contract is automated to release the tokens gradually over 120 years.

BTC20 Presale

BTC20 is currently on presale, with each token worth $1 memorializing Bitcoin’s early days. The presales have raised over $1.94 million of its $3 million goal.

How to Buy

Users can purchase BTC20 tokens following these simple steps.

Users can purchase BTC20 tokens following these simple steps.

Connect your MetaMask wallet directly or choose another wallet app with the Wallet Connect option. Also, you can connect to the website with your email address using Web3 authentication, which is automated. Purchase your BTC20 tokens with ETH, BNB, or USDT.

GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized exchange for trading perpetual currency futures. It offers up to 50X leverage on cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH. It has a trading volume of over $130 billion and over 283,000 users. Also, it is the top derivatives DEX on Arbitrum and Avalanche.

The exchange uses an automated market model (AMM) to execute its trades. Also, it offers its users a native multi-asset pool GLP to generate revenue for liquidity providers.

GLP is a multi-asset pool containing BTC, ETH, LINK, USDT, USDC, UNI, DAI, and other cryptocurrencies. GLP is the native token that supplies liquidity, while GMX is the utility and governance token.

Xbot integrated GMX into its platform giving its users access to advanced trading tools and secure wallet integration. This integration likely had a positive impact on the asset’s price.

Also, GMX posted their user weekly reward information on July 20, revealing that users collected over $2 million in the past 7 days. These figures will likely encourage other investors to accumulate the token based on its utility, positively impacting its price.

GMX Crosses 50-DAY SMA

GMX is gaining today, trading above its 50-day SMA, expressing a short-term bullish sentiment. Its RSI value is 47.62, and rising also confirms the bullish trend. This bullish sentiment is also evident as the MACD’s Histogram bars fade from red.

However, the MACD has dropped below the signal line, which indicates a bearish change ahead. Also, GMX is trading below the 200-day SMA, supporting the long-term bearish possibility.

So, despite GMX’s recent rally, it will likely record a price drop in the coming days if the bulls fail to maintain control.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Meme (WSM) is a project born out of a desire to tokenize memecoins, giving them value.

This project opposes the capitalist society and its marginalization of the poor and inexperienced masses. Regular traders can profit from seemingly worthless tokens in this unique ecosystem.

Wall Street Meme is inspired by events surrounding the GameStop Fiasco of 2021 and the triumph of poor masses in several financial markets.

It fights for the internet’s triumph over capitalism backed by a strong belief that Greed is good, a popular saying by a trader in the 80s, Gordon Gekko. Gekko amassed wealth from worthless stocks, and Wall Street Memes hope to repeat the same success in the modern era.

Wall Street Memes harnesses blockchain technology for its security while maintaining a highly transparent and decentralized network. It aims to transition from being a memecoin project to a financial system where users exchange goods and services securely over the blockchain.

Notable Features

Wall Street Meme (WSM) tokens give users access to diverse features, including.

Meme-based activities: Users actively participate in activities within the ecosystem if they hold enough WSM tokens. These activities include meme posts, meme contests, and interactions with other users on social media platforms. Blockchain and Web3 Access: Wall Street Meme is a secure network where users can transact safely and move their tokens to self-custody wallets without fear of loss. It also protects users’ identities and sensitive details. DeFi Framework: Users can hold their $WSM tokens based on the decentralized finance framework. This gives all users a sense of responsibility and belonging in the ecosystem. Thriving community: The WSM community shows signs of massive expansion and rapid growth, although the project launched in 2023. It enjoys massive interest and growing followership, benefitting from the memecoin rally this year.

WSM Presale Milestone

The Wall Street Memes $WSM presale is fast selling out with a price increase in less than two days.

The $WSM presale has crossed the $17.64 million milestone, close to its target of $18 million. 1 WSM is worth $0.322. However, it increases to $0.0325 by the next stage.

How to Buy

Investors can easily purchase the $WSM tokens with USDT, ETH, BNB, or bank cards.

Investors can easily purchase the $WSM tokens with USDT, ETH, BNB, or bank cards.

Investors enter a late accumulation frenzy as the presales conclude, and the eventual listing grants guaranteed paper rewards to early investors. All purchases should be conducted on the official website.

Bonus Token

With the recent announcement from Twitter’s CEO on AI integration on their platform, users can take advantage of a job marketplace backed by advanced AI-technology.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is an AI-powered job marketplace for freelancers providing them access to quality work and reliable employers.

$DLANCE is the utility token backing all activities on this platform. It enables freelancers to take advantage of the exciting features on the platform.

Also, DeeLance offers freelancers solutions to overcome the common challenges of getting jobs from the traditional marketplace. It relies on advanced blockchain cryptographic techniques to protect its users.

Benefits of DeeLance

DeeLance’s features are top-notch, making it stand out above other platforms as the preferred marketplace for freelancers and employers.

1) Fully-Decentralized Model: DeeLance offers its users a fully decentralized platform that connects them to work and overcomes geographical boundaries.

This model makes job hunting easier for freelancers and eliminates the difficulty and stress associated with other models.

2)Transparency: DeeLance prioritizes transparency on its platform, assuring users of its reliability. Transactions are securely conducted on the blockchain, making work payments trackable for accountability.

3)Smart Contracts: DeeLance operates with secured smart contracts for transactions between freelancers and clients. These smart contracts also hasten the transactions on the network.

4) Escrow protection: Freelancers benefit greatly from the Escrow protection feature acting as a middleman to guarantee payments for freelancers if they fulfill all contract terms. It prevents scams and fake work contracts.

$DLANCE Final Presale Round

DeeLance presales are an outstanding success and are on the last lap. Presently, 1 $DLANCE token is worth $0.048 on the official website. The presale might witness a late accumulation frenzy as investors scramble to add these tokens to their portfolio.

The DeeLance presale is above the $1.61 million benchmark and approaches its target of $1.8 million. $ DLANCE listing price is $0.057 giving early investors opportunities to earn guaranteed paper rewards. However, research is key for any investment opportunity and an expectation of returns.

How to Buy DeeLance Tokens

Users can purchase these tokens using Trust Wallet or Meta Mask in simple steps.

Users can purchase these tokens using Trust Wallet or Meta Mask.

Click the Browser tab.

Click on the search button and search for DeeLance.

After loading the official website, click on the buy button.

Choose buy and connect your wallet.

Select the DApp Wallet option; Trust Wallet and MetaMask are popular and reliable wallets.

Buy DLANCE tokens using ETH or USDT. Next, choose your payment

option and specify the number of tokens you wish to purchase.

Go over transaction details, then confirm and make your purchase.

Check for a notification once the transaction completes.

Conclusion

The top gainers today benefited from recent developments within their ecosystem. The newest project offers users access to exciting and innovative features often exclusive to their ecosystems.

Also, established tokens such as DOGE are riding on the wave of the altcoin rally and correlation to Twitter trends and other developments. However, investors must understand that cryptocurrencies are very volatile and can deviate from predicted or historical price action.

It is always advisable to conduct your research, analyze the risk and reward for each investment, and only invest what you can afford to lose. The crypto market outlook is generally positive as landmark events such as Bitcoin and Litecoin halving approaches.