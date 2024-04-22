Top Five Price Predictions for Shiba Inu After Post Bitcoin Halving

The long-awaited Bitcoin halving occurred on April 20, and now, most experts predict a bull run will occur soon. While there are several projections for Shiba Inu, the top five bullish predictions are quite intriguing.

These predictions come from prominent players in the crypto circle with many followers and also from artificial intelligence tools. These experts’ general stance on Shiba Inu price predictions is bullish. Notably, SHIB recorded a price gain of over 13% after the halving.

Therefore, the bullish predictions could likely unfold soon if market conditions are favorable.

Shiba Inu Team Member Predicts SHIB’s Rally to $0.00008845 Shortly After Halving

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem marketing specialist, Lucie, predicted a rally for SHIB to $0.00008845 before April 19. Lucie had also stated that this rally could come post-halving.

My lovely $SHIB If someone can pull miracle recovery it’s $SHIB I’m expecting ATH soon before or shortly after BTC halving

After purchasing an additional 40.59 million SHIB tokens worth approximately $989.08, Lucie shared these predictions. While SHIB failed to hit this target before the halving, it has shown improvement in the last 24 hours.

Lucie’s predictions were quite conservative compared to analyst Rafaela Ligo‘s forecast.

Ligo recalled her predictions for SHIB’s price in 2021, just before it rose to its all-time high. In 2021, SHIB’s price surged by 1,164% in 30 days, and Ligo foresees a repeat of this price pattern.

According to Ligo, Shiba Inu shows signs of a bullish divergence. This occurs when a cryptocurrency faces a price decline. However, it often signals new highs for the asset on the chart.

More Predictions for Shiba Inu Still Bullish

Another respected analyst, Javon Marks, was bullish in his prediction for SHIB last month. According to Marks, the price of SHIB has shown massive strength, gaining approximately 531% since his original forecast.

Since the attached and more original analysis, prices of $SHIB has shown MASSIVE STRENGTH, climbing approximately +531%, but these prices can be set for even more growth! With the breakout target still at $0.000081, prices of Shiba Inu could have another +147% move coming. A… https://t.co/ZjA5onlnBO pic.twitter.com/YuUllePvbl — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) March 13, 2024

So, he believes that the prices will increase even further. According to the analyst, the breakout target for SHIB is still $0.000081, and based on his analysis, a 147% increase is possible soon.

Marks believes that if Shiba Inu breaks above $0.000081, it will rally 90% to $0.0001553. Armado Pantoja is another analyst who predicted a post-halving rally for SHIB. He believed that the event could trigger a rally to the $0.001 price level.

For SHIB to trade at $0.001, it must rally by 3,660% by 2025 at the latest. However, these predictions are quite speculative since market conditions vary.

Besides analysts, AI-driven platforms such as Gemini predicted that if Bitcoin rises to $100,000, SHIB could rally to $0.00003185. This will represent a 226.13% surge from its price of $0.00002704 at 7:31 a.m. EST.

So, based on the software, if BTC rallied to $150,000 post-halving, then SHIB would trade at $0.0001385.

Additionally, Bitcoin attaining $250,000 means Shiba Inu will rally to $0.00014. Shiba Inu’s price increased by over 884,000% after the 2020 halving.

Therefore, if such a rally occurs again, SHIB likely will race to $0.196. However, price volatility makes these predictions purely speculative and not guaranteed.