Traders Transfer $2.2 Million in Solana to Emerging Meme Cryptocurrency Slothana

Slothana is a Solana-based meme coin that launched four days ago and has raised over $2.2M since. Currently, you can buy 10,000 SLOTH with 1 SOL (~$188).

The meme project has garnered a lot of attention on X, where the tired and overworked sloth mascot posts about new developments and interacts with investors.

Many speculate that Slothana was made by the founders of WSM and SMOG, another Solana meme coin that pumped 75x and generated significant profits for investors.

Solana-based coins have gone viral in the past month, from Bome and Pundu to Slerf, which might be the inspiration for Slothana. DogWifHat and Bonk have even been listed on Binance, showing the growing popularity of Solana meme coins.

We have no information yet about Slothana’s tokenomics or token allocation but if we take Smog’s example, there might be billions of tokens in total.

Why Buy Slothana in 2024?

To buy Slothana, visit the official presale website and send Solana to the address mentioned there. Use a personal wallet to send the crypto, not an exchange, as you won’t be able to receive the airdrop in an exchange wallet.

As a meme coin that raised over $500,000 in eight hours after launch, Slothana shows remarkable bullish potential, following in the footsteps of other Solana tokens.

Just 15 hours ago, the project had barely raised $691,000. Now, it’s at $2.24M – that’s a growth of 224% in less than a day. Clearly, Slothana is receiving massive attention from investors.

Currently, the project has no utility other than HODLing, but we may see a staking functionality appear in the future. That would further increase the coin’s value proposition and attract more long-term investors.

Another reason for buying Slothana is Solana’s bullish trend in the past month. It grew by ~67.13%, from $110.89 to $184. This can be attributed to the incoming Bitcoin halving on April 19th.

Two new projects have also launched on the Solana blockchain – Decaf on March 26th and Helium on March 21st, both of which have amassed significant investment.

Dogecoin Day is also celebrated on April 20th, and this might positively impact Slothana’s performance, among other tokens.

If you don’t know how to buy Slothana, we have a guide that shows you the steps.

Parting Thoughts

Slothana is racing toward $2.5M raised as more investors are participating in the presale. The coin might go parabolic in the coming weeks, and there may not be a better time to invest.

If you’ve DYOR-ed and find Slothana appealing, top up your crypto wallet with Solana, head to the Slothana presale page, copy the address to your wallet, and send Solana.

You will receive the SLOTH tokens in your wallet, and from there, it’s HODLing until a selling opportunity arises.