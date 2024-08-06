Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Ethereum (ETH) sharply declined on August 5, dropping over 20%. This decline occurred on the heels of significant transactions by a prominent trading firm, sparking concerns about a possible liquidation.

According to CoinDesk data, the dramatic fall brought ETH to a seven-month low of below $2,100 during Monday’s Asian trading hours.

Events Leading to Ethereum Price Decline

Ethereum’s selling pressure was triggered by substantial transfers from a wallet linked to Jump Trading, a heavyweight Chicago-based trading firm.

On-chain analyst Spot On Chain revealed that this wallet transferred 17,576 ETH, equivalent to over $46 million, to centralized exchanges over the past 24 hours.

[Update] Jump Trading moved another net amount of 17,576 $ETH ($46.78M) to CEX in the past 24 hours! This solely came from their existing $ETH holding. Their remaining 37.6K $wstETH ($101M) and 11.5K $STETH ($26.3M) still remain in their wallet and under the unstaking process… https://t.co/fNn4RKejgf pic.twitter.com/Koab3o8ybV — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) August 5, 2024

This development follows June reports indicating that Jump Trading was under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Since July 25, almost 72,213 ETH have left the wallet to multiple exchanges. However, despite these significant outflows, the Jump Trading-linked wallet still contains 37,600 wrapped staked ether (wstETH) and 11,500 staked ether (stETH) at the reporting time.

Jump Trading deposited $231M worth of $ETH to CEXs in the past 10 days! Since Jul 25, Jump Trading has:

• redeemed 83,091 $wstETH ($341M) into 97,600 $stETH

• unstaked 86,059 $stETH ($274M) from Lido Finance

• then deposited a net amount of 72,213 $ETH ($231M) to various… pic.twitter.com/1U0jSq536P — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) August 4, 2024

The crypto community is abuzz with speculation regarding the motives behind these large-scale transfers. Dr. Julian Hosp, CEO and co-founder of the decentralized platform Cake Group, shared his insights on X.

The reason for the crazy crypto sell off seems to be Jump Trading, who are either getting margin called in the traditional markets and need liquidity over the weekend, or they are exiting the crypto business due to regulatory reasons (Terra Luna related). The sell-off is… pic.twitter.com/7OAhBdO8hH — Dr. Julian Hosp (@julianhosp) August 4, 2024

Hosp believes the wallet’s substantial selloff is probably due to margin calls in traditional markets. He also thinks it could have stemmed from the weekend’s liquidity or the firm’s desire to exit the market due to Terra Luna’s regulatory issues.

Moreover, the timing of these transfers, occurring over Sunday and early Monday, has worsened the market’s reaction.

Low liquidity generally characterizes these periods, meaning the market cannot absorb large orders without significant price fluctuations. This lack of liquidity likely contributed to ETH’s rapid and steep price decline.

Community Response and Future Implications

The crypto community has expressed significant concern and frustration over these events. The sudden and severe price drop triggered increased scrutiny of trading practices and concerns about further declines.

Meanwhile, amid these concerns, a significant surge in buying activity unfolded. Many investors often view substantial price drops as prime buying opportunities.

This perspective appears to hold for the hackers behind the Nomad Bridge heist. Recent on-chain data revealed that these hackers spent $39.75 million in DAI to acquire nearly 17,000 ETH.

Hackers bought $ETH at the bottom after the market dropped! The #Nomad Bridge Exploiter spent 39.75M $DAI to buy 16,892 $ETH an hour ago and is depositing $ETH to https://t.co/11PfRBP2j2.https://t.co/8pwhTFSnLw Crypto bridge #Nomad was exploited for ~$200M on Aug 2, 2022.… pic.twitter.com/9id6bxBR14 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 5, 2024

Further analysis of on-chain data indicates that the hackers attempt to obscure their tracks. They plan to achieve this by funneling the newly acquired ETH through the crypto mixer platform Tornado Cash.

Interestingly, experts point out that the sharp and dramatic decline in Ethereum’s price is seen as a buying chance for both regular investors and hackers.

This implies that the current scenario might shift soon, indicating that the downward trend and selling pressure may reach their limit. Typically, increased buying pressure signals potential price recovery.

Meanwhile, Ethereum trades at $2,242, with a 23% price decline in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

