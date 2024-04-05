Trending Solana Meme Coins on DEXTools – MEW Price Dips, Book Of Meow (BOMEOW) Pumps

Solana’s meme coin sector has been blowing up in 2024 so far, and given its recent additions, it appears that it has no plans to stop.

In the past few weeks, Solana’s ecosystem has seen the launch of a number of meme coins based on dogs, cats, and even a sloth. Furthermore, platforms like DexTools show that these meme coins are gaining popularity and dominating the lists of hot pairs and large gainers.

Cat Meme Coins on the Rise: Who are the Largest Gainers?

The hottest coin on DexTools right now is MEW, the native cryptocurrency of a new meme coin project called Cat In A Dogs World.

Another of Solana’s meme coins, Book of Meow (BOMEOW) ranks as the sixth-largest with its pair against SOL, while SLERF/SOL holds the eighth spot on the list.

Despite being the #1 hottest pair, the MEW price against SOL has dipped over 17% in the last 24 hours. At the same time, BOMEOW experienced a massive 276% pump, establishing itself as the hottest meme coin of the day.

Both cryptos became top pairs due to the overall meme coin market pump, which led traders to buy the coins and tokens that were showing the most promise.

The crypto community has noticed the recent rise of cat meme coins, with some analysts, such as Mark Kelly, sharing their findings on social media.

In the second half of March, cat-themed meme coins were the largest gainers. The biggest of them was Catwifbag, which recorded a growth of 609% during this period. Following were BobaCat (576%), Catcoin (566%), Imeow (231%), and Poncho (207%).

While Kelly pointed out the cat coins’ dominance a week ago, his findings are still relevant. In fact, he predicted the cat meme coin trend which is slowly gaining greater momentum.

Given the fact that he was right on the money when it came to cat coins, many have taken his recent video about Solana’s new sloth-based meme coin, Slothana (SLOTH) seriously.

The Next Big Hit Among Meme Coins

Kelly speculated that SLOTH might become the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, and while the project is still in presale, the community’s response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

SLOTH managed to raise over $7.7 million in only one week, selling 10,000 SLOTH for 1 SOL.

As mentioned earlier, one of the Solana meme coins trending on DexTools right now is SLERF, which is important to note as it might hint at SLOTH’s performance post-launch.

While this is impossible to claim with certainty, it is worth noting that SLOTH is similar to SLERF.

Both are Solana-based meme coins based on a sloth, created to be fun and engaging meme coins. While SLERF is already live, SLOTH should see its launch soon.

Given the focus on meme coins right now, SLOTH will come out at just the right time to benefit from all the hype and excitement of the sector.

Final Thoughts

While Solana-based meme coins are not the only ones that are blowing up, its network is certainly becoming extremely important to the meme coin sector and could possibly grow to become the meme coin hub in years to come.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that this is all just speculation. No one knows with certainty what will happen regarding any cryptocurrency, which is why you should not take anyone’s claims as 100% accurate. Instead, it is important to do your own research and draw your own conclusions before making any moves.