TRON backed SunPump Memecoin Generator Overtakes PumpFun in Daily Revenue

Tron’s new memecoin generator, SunPump, has overtaken Solana-based PumpFun in 24-hour revenue as it becomes a viral sensation.

According to Dune analytics, on Wednesday, August 21, SunPump recorded about 7,531 new memecoins, with daily revenue reaching about 3.65 million TRX worth $548,000.

Meanwhile, PumpFun recorded about 6,941 new memecoins with daily revenue of 2,575 SOL worth $267,195 at current prices.

SunPump Making Waves in The Crypto Space

SunPump launched last week, recording a massive inflow of users interested in generating memecoins.

Some of the memecoins launched on the platform witnessed dramatic price movements. For instance, SUNDOG gained 25% on August 21 to trade at $0.25 before retracing to $0.21, with a 5.4% decline in the past 24 hours.

SUNDOG’s market cap retraced to $212.37 million in the last 24 hours, from $250 million yesterday. While SunPump shows significant user engagement, PumpFun still leads in the total number of tokens generated, with over 1.8 million launched on the platform since January.

Tron’s founder, Justin Sun, is quite vocal in supporting SunPump, often promoting the platform on X. In an update on August 21, Sun announced the release of a new version of SunPump to improve stability. He assured his followers that issues such as data abnormalities would be handled and fully resolved.

Tomorrow, a new version of @sunpumpmeme will be launched, significantly improving stability. The data discrepancies and K-line issues that everyone reported will also be fully resolved. TO THE SUN 🌞 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨(hiring) (@justinsuntron) August 21, 2024

However, the positive developments in the Tron ecosystem had little effect on TRX’s price in the short term. Tron trades at $0.15, with a 2.7% decline in the past 24 hours. Nevertheless, TRX has gained 18.6% in the past week, confirming buyers’ rising interest.

Blockchain Researcher Applauds SunPump’s Performance

Researcher Adam applauded SunPump’s performance in an X post. He noted on X that SunPump overtook PumpFun on August 21 regarding issued tokens and 24-hour fees.

.@justinsuntron's Sun Pump ends the day flipping Pump Fun in both issued tokens & 24-hour fees. pic.twitter.com/0pkELP1bHA — Adam (@Adam_Tehc) August 22, 2024

More so, SunPump has generated over 25,000 new memecoins and raked in over $1.5 million as revenue within twelve days. The memecoin deployer has revitalized the Tron ecosystem, with $3.48 million generated as revenue in the past 24 hours.

Analytical platform DefiLlama reveals that Tron recorded revenue above $3.4 million on August 20. It has added liquidity to the Tron ecosystem alongside Justin Sun’s Meme Ecosystem Boost Incentive Program, an incentive program exclusively for tokens launched on SunPump.

@trondao and @sunpumpmeme are jointly launching a $10M Meme Ecosystem Boost Incentive Program, exclusively for tokens launched on SunPump! This initiative is designed to supercharge projects with resources and support to reach new heights. pic.twitter.com/bplApz3bI2 — SunPump (@sunpumpmeme) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Justin Sun shows unwavering support for memecoins on SunPump. Sun believes that the success of memecoins is not by chance, and every developer has the chance to build a community through a fair launch.

The success of meme tokens isn't by chance. When every dev can build a community through a fair launch, gain everyone's support, and foster enthusiasm and loyalty, the community can share in the success of the cryptocurrency. Who would still pay for tokens with absurd valuations… — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨(hiring) (@justinsuntron) August 19, 2024

Sun also claims that memecoins encourage loyalty, and the community can share in the success of the project. He says most people would rather choose memecoins than pay for tokens with absurd values promoted by some individuals.

Tron’s CEO claims that even the slightest growth of a meme token gives the community joy and satisfaction since it is decentralized. Overall, SunPump has given the Tron ecosystem a facelift and attracted new investors who are willing to invest in fun memecoins.

