Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows
Crypto News

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tron (TRX) is one of the few altcoins to show a positive return over the past week, up almost 2%. Surprisingly, the coin maintained the $0.11 level even as the broader crypto market was down.

Moreover, after slipping off the $0.12 price level on May 12, buyers have managed to keep the price from dropping below the $0.11 support. Although TRX remains slightly bearish, on-chain data and daily analysis suggest a possible future price uptick.

Tron (TRX) Price Movement

The daily chart shows that Tron (TRX) encountered significant selling pressure in mid-May. As a result, TRX fell from $0.128 to $0.110 on May 28, marking a 14% drop in value.

Sellers tried even to push the price lower, but buyers held firm, leading to a price reversal. On June 11, Tron rose to $0.118 as the buying momentum increased before declining again.

The price of Tron (TRX) has stabilized around $0.116, slightly up by 0.75%. According to CoinMarketCap’s ranking, TRX has a market cap of almost $11 billion and is ranked 13th among cryptocurrencies.

Tron Getting More Buzz: Could This Push Up the Price?

According to On-chain data from Santiment, Tron’s social dominance has surged slightly. Social dominance is a metric that tracks how much people talk about a particular cryptocurrency on social media compared to the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows

Early on June 12, Tron’s social dominance was at 0.15%. This observation means that out of all the discussions about the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 0.15% were about Tron (TRX).

However, recent data show Tron’s social dominance has doubled to 0.30%, indicating a growing interest and engagement from the community and investors.

How This Could Influence TRX Price?

More online discussion about Tron could significantly impact TRX’s price and market position. This increase in discussion can also lead to greater awareness among potential investors within and outside the crypto space.

As more people talk and engage about TRX, it may attract more investors, pushing the price up. The chart below shows TRX’s price moving upward with consistent green candlesticks. 

Tron Price Analysis: Is TRX Ready for Take-off?

Tron (TRX) shows bullish signs on the price chart. However, the journey may not be entirely smooth. Let’s break down the key indicators and what they mean for TRX.

Firstly, TRX is trading on a bullish trendline, which means the price has consistently risen for some time. A break above this line would be a strong signal because it would push TRX above the 50-day SMA. 

This event would likely ignite bullish sentiment in the market, as it indicates strong upward momentum.

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows

The MACD is another key indicator to watch. The MACD line is above its signal line, and the histogram bars are green. This setup suggests the upward momentum is gaining strength.

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows

Meanwhile, the Fibonacci (Fib) indicator displays exciting movement in the Tron market.

Currently, Tron (TRX) is at the 38% Fib level. For the bullish momentum to be confirmed, the price must drop towards the 50% Fib level, a potential support zone, before the uptrend resumes.

Is TRX Bullish and a Good Buy?

Based on technical analysis, TRX shows strong bullish signs. However, it is important to watch for confirmation at the 50% Fib level and ensure the RSI supports further gains. 

If these conditions hold, TRX could be considered a good buy. Overall, while the outlook for TRX is positive, investors should remain cautious and look for critical confirmations before making trading decisions.

While you wait for a strong confirmation, investors might look into this Play-2-Earn crypto project, PlayDoge, which has significant growth potential.

New Meme Coin PlayDoge Presale Near $4.6 Million Target – Can it do 10X in Upcoming Months?

The PlayDoge meme coin has recently caught the attention of many investors within the crypto space. Its presale has garnered significant attention, raising over $4 million in less than a month.

Crypto enthusiasts worldwide are monitoring PlayDoge. They believe It could become the next 100x meme coin in 2024. Given the ongoing progress in its presale, PlayDoge could see significant success in the coming months.

PlayDoge has gained popularity due to its ability to combine elements of fun and nostalgia, similar to the ’90s virtual pet frenzy, but with a modern twist. 

Users can earn $PLAY coins by caring for virtual doge pets and playing retro game adventures. These coins earned can be staked to earn annual yields.

PlayDoge taps into the nostalgia of virtual pets while offering a fun, interactive experience. Moreover, the project has built a strong community of supporters and investors who believe in its potential. 

PlayDoge’s Presale Success

Launched two weeks ago, PlayDoge has already raised over $4 million out of its $4.6 million presale target. This means the presale might soon end, and interested investors must act fast to secure their spot.

Currently, $PLAY tokens trade at $0.00507 each, but the price will increase in a few hours. So, potential investors should hurry to the project’s official website and buy PLAY tokens using USDT, ETH, or a credit/debit card. 

PlayDoge’s staking and Play2Earn utility add an air of sustainability around it. As a result, influential crypto pundits like Crypto Mischief think it will be the next big crypto game. 

Its growing community support indicates that PlayDoge could continue to rise. PlayDoge might see substantial gains in the upcoming month if the current trends persist.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Tron Price Prediction: TRX Sustained a $0.11 Level as Social Media Influence Grows
2 How to Watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024
3 Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-Creation PlayDoge Raises $4M
4 Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban
5 Elon Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After 3-Month Long Legal Battle

Latest News

How to watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024

Diana Ploscaru
Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-creation PlayDoge Raises $4M
Crypto News

Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-Creation PlayDoge Raises $4M

Leah Alger

PlayDodge ($PLAY), the Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin with a Tamagotchi-inspired twist, has raised $4M in funding just two weeks after going on presale.  PlayDoge’s feat follows the introduction of Ethereum...

Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban
Crypto News

Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban

Alex Popa

GameFi (crypto gaming) is starting to turn heads following Axie Infinity’s success. The Web3 game found broad appeal among gamers. It also peaked at 2.78M daily active users in January...

Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After a 3-Month Battle
News

Elon Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After 3-Month Long Legal Battle

Krishi Chowdhary
Adobe Revises Terms of Service after Backlash from Users
News

Adobe Revises Terms of Service after Backlash from Users

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Critic Says Increased BTC ETF Interest Could Impact Market Stability in Future
Crypto News

Bitcoin Critic Says Increased BTC ETF Interest Could Impact Market Stability in Future

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.