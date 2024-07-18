Countries
Crypto News

Trump Plans to Release Fourth NFT Collection Following The Previous Success

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to unveil his fourth collection of NFTs, given the strong demand from his supporters. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Trump expressed satisfaction with the success of his previous NFT releases. 

Fortunately, they all sold out within a day, totaling 45,000 cards. He described the buyers’ enthusiasm as an “unbelievable spirit.”

Trump’s Shifting Crypto Stance and NFT Plans 

Trump initially hinted at the possibility of a new NFT collection during an event at Mar-a-Lago in May, where he interacted with holders of his mugshot NFTs.

At the time, he remained cautious, emphasizing the importance of supply and demand dynamics in his decision-making process.

However, as momentum grows within the crypto community supporting his reelection campaign, Trump appears increasingly open to embracing NFTs and virtual currencies.

This shift is evident in his campaign’s recent acceptance of crypto asset donations, which marks a significant change from his earlier skepticism toward these tokens.

According to reports, Trump’s campaign raised approximately $3 million in crypto out of $331 million last quarter. This report was initially seen in data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Meanwhile, Trump’s move to release a new NFT collection aligns with broader support from influential figures in the crypto industry. These include substantial donations to his campaign from figures like Gemini’s Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Kraken’s Jesse Powell.

These contributions have strengthened Trump-focused political action committees (PACs) and initiatives advocating crypto-friendly policies.

Moreover, in his interview, Trump acknowledged his evolving perspective on crypto, highlighting meetings with industry leaders at fundraising events and praising them as “top-flight people.”

He emphasized the strategic importance of the United States maintaining a leadership position in the crypto sector and expressed concerns over potential dominance by countries like China if the U.S. does not act decisively.

The NFT Landscape

Meanwhile, the NFT market sustained an upward trend in the second quarter of 2024, as reported by DappRadar. The data revealed a good performance with $4 billion in NFT trading volume, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the previous quarter.

Moreover, NFT sales saw a substantial 28% increase during this period, reflecting good investor and collector interest in digital assets.

In the evolving landscape of the NFT marketplace, Blur maintains its position as a significant player. However, its dominance has decreased to 31%, down from 50% in the previous quarter. This shift shows a broader diversification within the market as other platforms gain traction.

Magic Eden has emerged as a strong contender, particularly with its success in BTC Ordinals. Its market dominance has now shifted from 17% to 22%.

OpenSea, while ranking third in overall market dominance and trading volume, leads as the top NFT marketplace by sales. It currently holds a market share of 12%.

Notably, OpenSea’s position among top-selling NFTs is due to its effectiveness in facilitating high-value transactions. This key benefit positions OpenSea as a preferred platform for buyers and sellers in the NFT ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
