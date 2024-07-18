‘Trump Trade’ Potential Impact on Crypto Ahead of US Elections

With the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, the ‘Trump Trade’ (investments and divestments capitalizing on Trump’s potential win) is back.
For example, since Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt, institutions and individual investors have bought more Bitcoin, with the crypto market cap increasing by 5.33%, and $BTC hitting $64K since July 13 (+9.84%).
Let’s explore what the Trump Trade means for financial markets (like crypto) in US politics and who’s fighting back against pro-crypto policies.
The Influence of Presidential Politics on Financial Sectors
The Trump Trade highlights the impact of presidential politics on financial markets and policies. Moreover, the upcoming presidential election could impact the following key areas:
$BTC Spikes 6.7% Following First 2024 Presidential Debate
Donald Trump’s self-proclamation of becoming ‘crypto president’ may have fueled the crypto market during the first 2024 presidential debate.
Since the first 2024 presidential debate on June 28, $BTC’s price has spiked by 6.67%, from $60K to $64K.
Trump’s scheduled speech at the Bitcoin Conference on July 27 could ‘mark a pivotal moment for crypto,’ potentially bringing Bitcoin beyond its $73K ATH.
While Trump and Biden’s opposing crypto stances could sway the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, Vitalik Buterin argues against supporting only pro-crypto politicians.
Vitalik Buterin Cautions Against Pro-Crypto Politicians
Buterin raises concerns about supporting politicians based on their crypto stance because ‘making decisions in this way carries a high risk of going against the values that brought you into the crypto space in the first place.’
He emphasizes that crypto users should vote based on the core principles of decentralization, such as technological freedom and data protection.
However, Buterin’s caution has not come without backlash, with one X user calling him a ‘useless political commentator in crypto.’
I respect Vitalik but he has always been among the most naive and useless political commentators in crypto. Idealism is not realism, and he pretends we aren’t dealing with a cultural cancer and infestation of Marxism.
He’s wrong.@VitalikButerin I’m always happy to chat. https://t.co/mMFKnv6uBI
— Ryan Selkis (d/acc) 🇺🇸 (@twobitidiot) July 17, 2024
What Does This Mean for the US Economy & Crypto?
Trump’s crypto stance could attract significant support from the crypto community. Many see these digital assets as essential for personal finance and economic innovation, which could play in Trump’s favor.
However, Vitalik Buterin’s caution against crypto-centric voting underscores the complexity of the issue, as he shows there are more important factors to consider.
The election’s outcome could have far-reaching consequences on both the US economy and the crypto market worldwide.
