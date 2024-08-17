Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Trump’s Polymarket Bets Fall to 44% as Harris Records Upward Momentum
Crypto News

Trump’s Polymarket Bets Fall to 44% as Harris Records Upward Momentum

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The race for the next US president is getting stiffer as the election nears. According to recent data, former President Donald Trump’s odds of winning the 2024 election have dropped to 44% on Polymarket. Vice President Kamala Harris is now ahead with winning odds of 54%. 

This decline reflects a growing skepticism among bettors. Some believe the decline is influenced by Trump’s recent lack of engagement on critical issues like crypto assets, a topic that has gained recognition within the Democratic Party.

Trump Bets Drop as Harris Gains

According to Polymarket data, the “Yes” price for Trump on Polymarket has fallen to 44.2¢, while the “No” price stands at 56¢. This trend mainly suggests that confidence in his campaign is waning.

But despite this dip, Trump still boasts the largest volume of predictions, with a staggering $75.6 million wagered on his potential return to the White House. With such backing, he still stands a chance at winning, even as the odds become less favorable.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining ground. Her odds are improving alongside the Democratic Party’s increasing support for virtual currencies.

This rise can be traced to the recent Crypto4Harris event on August 14. At the event, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with other key Democrats, publicly endorsed the need for clear crypto regulations.

Schumer’s call for bipartisan efforts to shape the industry’s future aligned with Polymarket users boosted Harris’s standing.

Meanwhile, Harris’s odds have now climbed to 54%, marking her strongest position yet, while Trump’s fell from 72% to 44%. This surge in support is also reflected in the actions of prominent bettors.

One notable figure “Serus,” has made a significant investment in Harris, purchasing over 2.4 million shares at an average price of 38¢ per share.

With the market price now at 54¢, the value of their position has risen substantially, yielding an unrealized profit of nearly $374,000, translating to a 40.08% gain.

Serus is not alone in placing substantial bets on Harris. The total volume of bets on her potential victory has reached $66.9 million, indicating a growing belief in her ability to win the election.

This activity level suggests that Harris is becoming a formidable contender in the eyes of prediction market participants.

Theriot’s Endorsement for Harris

In a related development, J.P. Theriot, co-founder of Uphold, recently became the first top crypto executive to publicly endorse Harris.

In a post on X, Theriot expressed disappointment with Trump’s unfulfilled promises regarding the crypto industry. He further suggested that Harris, being younger and more attuned to emerging technologies, might offer a more promising future for the sector.

Theriot emphasized that his endorsement was a personal decision, not reflective of Uphold’s official stance.

However, Attorney Bill Morgan criticized Theriot’s decision, stating that his public endorsement might lead some crypto enthusiasts to distance themselves from Uphold. Bill also noted that Theriot could have waited to hear Harris’s policies on crypto before publicly endorsing her.

Morgan likened this situation to Uphold’s previous backing of XRP during its legal battle with the SEC. Morgan praised Uphold for its steadfast support of XRP, even during challenging times.

However, he also clarified that Uphold’s support for XRP didn’t involve taking sides against other tokens on the platform.

In contrast, Theriot’s endorsement of Harris, a political figure, might be seen as Uphold taking a stance that could distance some users, especially those with different political views.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Trump’s Polymarket Bets Fall to 44% as Harris Records Upward Momentum
2 Bitcoin Options Expiry Indicates Declining Price Volatility in The Crypto Market
3 Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP
4 Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?
5 Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows

Latest News

Bitcoin Options Expiry Indicates Declining Price Volatility in The Crypto Market 
Crypto News

Bitcoin Options Expiry Indicates Declining Price Volatility in The Crypto Market

Rida Fatima
Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP
Crypto News

Expert Urges Investors to Take Advantage of Rare Opportunity and Buy XRP

Rida Fatima

A prominent researcher, CryptoTank, recently advised the crypto community to invest in XRP tokens before it is too late. Although XRP still trades at $0.55, the researcher believes the coin has...

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?
Crypto News

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Trades Below Bearish Trendline – Can It Hit $0.50 in Q4?

Rida Fatima

Cardano (ADA) is trading below a bearish trendline, hovering around $0.33. Over the past three days, ADA has moved within a narrow 2% range, showing little upward momentum.  However, on-chain...

Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows
Crypto News

Spot Ethereum ETF Products Break Three-Day Streak of Positive Flows

Rida Fatima
Solana EFTs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum
Crypto News

$SOL ETFs Will See Limited Demand, Says Sygnum

Yi Ping Bao
Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear
Crypto News

Telegram Mini-App TON Turbo Sparks Exit Scam Fear

Yi Ping Bao
Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown
Crypto News

Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.