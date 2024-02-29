Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home U.S. Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Records 452% Revenue Gains in Q4
Crypto News

U.S. Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Records 452% Revenue Gains in Q4

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A prominent Bitcoin mining company, Marathon Digital, based in the United States, has reported a staggering surge in revenue, marking an exceptional performance in the fourth quarter.

According to the latest financial report released on February 28, the company witnessed a remarkable 452% increase in Q4 revenue.

Marathon Digital Records Huge Gains in Q4

The report revealed that Marathon Digital’s revenue for the fourth quarter reached an impressive $156.8 million. This figure exceeded analyst expectations, reflecting substantial growth from $28.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year (2022). 

Analysts had anticipated a quarterly revenue of $148.8 million, but Marathon’s performance surpassed it. This surge in revenue is attributed to several critical factors, including a 172% increase in Bitcoin production year-over-year. 

Additionally, the company benefited from a nearly doubled average BTC price during the same period. Marathon sold 56% of the Bitcoin it produced in the fourth quarter to cover operating costs. The positive financial results are part of what Marathon CEO Fred Thiel called a “banner year” for the company. 

Thiel expressed satisfaction with the achievements, stating,

2023 was a record-breaking year for Marathon, during which we achieved our primary objectives of strengthening our previously purchased mining rigs and optimizing our performance.

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also significantly improved. There was also a notable turnaround from a loss of $374 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $260 million in Q4 2023.

Marathon Digital Expands Bitcoin Scaling with Anduro

In addition to the recent revenue gains, Marathon Digital has introduced a groundbreaking multichain layer-2 network, Anduro. 

This move signals a transformative shift in Bitcoin scaling and aids innovation within its ecosystem. The announcement, revealed in a blog post on February 28, is a pivotal move to propel the development and adoption of Bitcoin.

Notably, the multichain layer-2 network will revolutionize the Bitcoin landscape by enabling the creation of multiple sidechains. The platform also incorporates decentralized governance by prioritizing decentralization and developer-driven solutions.

Although Marathon Digital initiated the development of Anduro, the company noted that the project is community-driven. As such, it commits to inclusivity and collaboration within the broader Bitcoin ecosystem. Furthermore, Anduro’s core innovation lies in its approach to merge-mining.

This mechanism allows miners like Marathon to earn revenue from sidechain transactions while maintaining their Bitcoin mining operations. The system not only incentivizes participation but also contributes to the overall sustainability of Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work model.

Most importantly, Anduro’s maiden sidechains, Coordinate and Alys, highlight the platform’s adaptability and potential influence. Coordinate typically presents a budget-friendly UTXO stack explicitly designed for the Ordinals community.

On the other hand, Alys functions as an Ethereum-compatible sidechain, addressing the requirements of institutional asset tokenization.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 U.S. Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Records 452% Revenue Gains in Q4
2 FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details
3 Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Surpass the 95 Million Mark
4 The 35+ Most Insightful Business Networking Statistics of 2024
5 AI Tools That Improve People’s Health Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 

Latest News

FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details
Crypto News

FTX Founder SBF Reportedly Promotes Solana Investment To Prison Guard; Here Are Details

Damien Fisher
Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Cross the 95 Million Mark
Crypto News

Tron Network Records Growth as Non-Zero Addresses Surpass the 95 Million Mark

Damien Fisher

Data from the analytical platform IntoTheBlock (ITB) has revealed growth statistics for wallet addresses on the Tron Network. According to the report, the total number of addresses on the Tron Network...

Informative Business Networking Statistics
Statistics

The 35+ Most Insightful Business Networking Statistics of 2024

Susan Laborde

Networking remains pivotal, with 80% of professionals considering business relationships key to their careers. Yet only 38% report comfort mingling at media events. Fortunately, digitization and remote workflows expand networking...

Health AI Tools Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 
News

AI Tools That Improve People’s Health Are Simultaneously Damaging The Environment 

Krishi Chowdhary
Hackers Who Attacked UnitedHealth Claim to Steal 8 TB Of Data
News

Hackers Who Took Down UnitedHealth Said They Stole Millions Of Records—Later Delete Statement 

Krishi Chowdhary
Cool Chatbot Statistics 2024
Statistics

120+ Chatbot Statistics for 2024 (Already Mainstream)

Jeff Beckman
Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.