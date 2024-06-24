Countries
Crypto News

U.S. Lawmakers Advocate for 'Humanitarian Release' of Binance Exec Due to Health Conditions

Rida Fatima
Updated:
In a diplomatic effort, U.S. Congress members Chrissy Houlahan and French Hill have urged the immediate humanitarian release of Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan.

Tigran Gambaryan is a former IRS Special Agent and current Binance compliance officer presently detained in Nigeria’s Kuje Prison. This call to action follows their recent visit to the prison, where they witnessed firsthand the severe decline in Gambaryan’s health.

Congress Urges Gambaryan’s Release

Tigran Gambaryan has been held in Kuje Prison for the past three months, initially arrested on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

While the Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue dropped the evasion charges on June 14, those on money laundering hold are still on hold. In this case, authorities cited concerns over his potential flight risk as the reason for denying bail.

Meanwhile, during their visit, Representatives Houlahan and Hill observed that Gambaryan’s health had severely deteriorated. He has contracted both malaria and double pneumonia and has lost a significant amount of weight due to inadequate medical care. 

Gambaryan’s complaints of poor health and neglect have raised alarms about the conditions within Kuje Prison. The lawmakers’ visit to Nigeria followed a concerted effort by 18 U.S. Congress members. 

They penned a joint letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, imploring them to intervene in Gambaryan’s case. In the letter, they highlighted his cooperation with Nigerian authorities and his commitment to combating financial crimes.

Moreover, Representative French Hill emphasized the importance of swift action. He pointed out Gambaryan’s distinguished career in financial crime investigation and his role at Binance, a leading digital asset exchange.

However, Binance has firmly stated that he is not a key decision-maker within the company. Gambaryan has played a significant role in the compliance and investigation departments, but the company insists that his involvement in high-level decisions is limited.

A Call for Intervention

Nevertheless, Binance remains actively engaged in discussions with Nigerian authorities to address the legal challenges surrounding Gambaryan’s case. The next trial session for Gambaryan is scheduled for July 9, 2024, which will be critical in determining his legal fate.

Amid these developments, Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, has voiced her frustration with the U.S. government’s handling of the situation. She has criticized the delay in the government’s response and has called for more decisive actions to secure her husband’s release.

Yuki’s plea highlights the personal toll of the legal and health crises on Gambaryan’s family and reflects the urgent need for intervention. The case of Tigran Gambaryan has become a focal point of diplomatic tension between the United States and Nigeria. 

The ongoing detention has prompted not only lawmakers but also several former federal prosecutors and agents to call for his release. These legal experts have also addressed their concerns to Secretary Blinken, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Primarily, Gambaryan’s case highlights the challenges international professionals face in high-risk areas such as financial crime and cybersecurity. His arrest and subsequent health crisis reflect potential flaws in the legal and prison systems of not only Nigeria but also other host countries. 

Advocacy for his release is about ensuring fair and humane treatment for all detainees, not just one individual’s plight.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
