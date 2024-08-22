Countries
The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin
Crypto News

The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin

Leah Alger
Updated:
  • Tether is launching a new coin pegged to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) dirham (AED). 
  • The stablecoin will be the first-ever crypto licensed under the UAE’s Central Bank’s new Payment Token Services Regulation.
  • It will streamline cross-border transactions, opening efficient and transparent ways to transact AED worldwide. 
  • $USDT (Tether’s US-dollar-pegged currency) suggests success for the dirham-tied currency. 

The UAE Unveils Its First Central-Bank Licensed Crypto – A Tether Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin

The world’s largest stablecoin provider, Tether (behind $USDT), is launching a new coin pegged to the AED

As the first-ever cryptocurrency licensed under the UAE Central Bank’s new Payment Token Services Regulation, it will open new ways for individuals and businesses to easily use AED worldwide. 

Let’s explore what this means for the dirham and the UAE’s financial stability. 

The UAE is Capitalizing on the $150B Stablecoin Market

The UAE is capitalizing on the stablecoin market’s success, valued at $169B+ and poised to hit $3T in 2028 – an estimated 1,675.15% rise in just four years

Developed alongside the investment giants Green Acorn Investments and Phoenix Group, the Tether-developed stablecoin will be pegged 1:1 to AED and underpinned by liquid dirham reserves

It will boost the dirham in several ways:

  • Smooth transactions: Cross-border trades and remittances will become faster and cheaper. 
  • Easy access: Blockchain technology’s efficiency and transparency will provide effortless entry. 
  • Reduced costs: Transaction costs will be lower than traditional methods. 
  • Currency hedge: Its fixed value will hedge against currency fluctuations. 

Ultimately, Tether’s main aim is for the dirham-tied stablecoin to seamlessly be used across borders through various methods. 

Tether’s Dirham-pegged stablecoin is set to become an essential tool for businesses and individuals looking for a secure and efficient means of transacting in the United Arab Emirates Dirham whether for cross-border payments, trading, or simply diversifying one’s digital assets.Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino

Tether’s AED-Pegged Coin May Follow $USDT’s Footsteps

The success of Tether’s $USDT, with a $117B+ market cap, bodes well for the dirham-pegged currency.

$USDT’s popularity (it accounts for 65% of the global stablecoin market) highlights the potential of the upcoming stablecoin to significantly benefit the UAE’s financial landscape. 

Although AED is already one of the most stable currencies, Tether’s latest initiative offers a transparent, cost-effective, and efficient way to carry out UAE transactions worldwide, likely boosting it to even greater heights. 

In addition, it suggests bright days ahead for Tether, which also has a gold-backed stablecoin and ones pegged to the euro, Mexican peso, and Chinese yuan. 

Verdict – Stablecoins Enhance Investor Trust 

Stablecoins’ stability makes them an attractive choice because they are pegged to traditional currencies (and even gold). 

Additionally, they comply with financial regulations, boost investor confidence, and are held on the blockchain, which makes their transactions transparent and immutable

Overall, their reliability and seamless accessibility makes them an attractive financial tool, signaling positive times for the UAE and Tether. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
