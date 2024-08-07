Countries
UK Agency Request New Property Category for Crypto Assets, US SEC Sued Over NFTs Status
Crypto News

UK Agency Request New Property Category for Crypto Assets, US SEC Sued Over NFTs Status

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The quest for a more robust and transparent legal framework has intensified as the crypto industry expands rapidlyOver the past few weeks, there has been a notable shift in the regulatory treatment of crypto assets in various regions, from the UK to the US and Asia

Below are some of the latest updates in crypto regulation, including developments in the FTX Bankruptcy proceedings.

UK Law Commission Proposes New Property For Crypto Category

The Law Commission for England and Wales urged the UK government to categorize crypto assets as personal property

The commission proposed this in a supplemental report published on July 30. The report addresses legal gaps in the current classification of personal property and how they affect crypto assets.

According to UK law, personal property has two main classes: tangible possession/property and intangible property (including rights or debts). The agency argued that virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs, can be both, complicating court dispute resolution.

Therefore, the Law Commission proposed that the government establish a third property category to ensure a precise and statutory classification of crypto assets.

Further, the agency issued a draft bill requesting a distinct category for crypto assets for a more transparent and robust legal framework in England and Wales. This will enhance the growth of the crypto asset sector in the region.

Artists Sue SEC over Confusing NFTs Status

Two artists, songwriter Jonathon Mann and filmmaker Brian Frye, recently charged the US SEC to court to clarify whether NFTs are securities. The plaintiffs’ lawyers demanded clarification on what actions could violate US securities laws while creating and selling NFTs.

According to the case filing, many attorneys have asked whether artists must register their NFTs before selling. They have also questioned whether public disclosures about the potential risks of buying the arts are required. 

Further, the artists’ attorneys cited Taylor Swift’s concert tickets as an instance. They argued that the SEC classifying NFTs as securities would be ludicrous. 

Last August, the SEC sued Impact Theory, an LA-based media company, for violating securities law by selling its Founder’s Keys NFT collection. 

Consequently, the suit demands injunctive and declaratory relief against potential unlawful enforcement actions against NFT projects from the SEC.

New Bill Proposes More Authority to Secret Service to Combat Crypto Crime

On August 2, two US Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Charles Grassley, introduced a new bill seeking more power for the Secret Service to clamp down on crypto crimes. 

If approved, the bill, titled Combatting Money Laundering in Cyber Crime Act of 2024, will enable Secret Service officers to investigate illegal crypto transactions. 

In an X post, Senator Cortez Masto emphasized the bill’s importance. She noted that funding criminal activity via digital assets threatens national security.

Also, Senator Grassley said more robust threat assessments would help catch illegal financial enterprises that facilitate money laundering. 

FTX Class Action Lawyers Request Dismissal of Law Firm Sullivan and Cromwell 

Last week, on July 29, class action lawyers representing FTX creditors filed a motion to dismiss the Sullivan and Cromwell (S&C) law firm. The lawyers alleged that Sullivan and Cromwell violated the code of conduct of legal practices by aiding and abetting FTX’s fraudulent activities

According to the filing, S&C created misleading strategies that aided the defunct exchange’s misconduct. 

The class action lawsuit, filed in February this year, seeks compensation for multiple counts of offenses. The alleged S&C offenses include aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy, and aiding and abetting fiduciary breaches. 

Sullivan and Cromwell is the law firm overseeing FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings. The law firm was also the defunct exchange’s counsel in multiple deals. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
