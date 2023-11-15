Countries
Uphold Increases Sweepstakes Prize to 50,000 XRP After Announcing October Winner
Uphold Increases Sweepstakes Prize to 50,000 XRP After Announcing October Winner

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
The prominent US-based cryptocurrency trading platform Uphold has declared the winner of its monthly promotion for October. The winner of the October XRP-based Sweepstakes gets a prize of 20,000 XRP coins.

Also, the company promised to increase the November promo prize amount.

Uphold Announces Winner For October XRP Sweepstakes

Through a recent post on its official X account, Uphold declared Donald Z, a US-based crypto trader from the state of Oregon, the winner of the Uphold October XRP Sweepstakes.

The exchange declared the winner of its monthly promotion for October thirteen days after the end of the campaign.

According to Uphold’s promotional reward, Donald Z bagged 20,000 XRP through his wins. After the contest activity involving many qualified entries, Donald Z took the victory cap in the draw. 

The announcement has raised several reactions within the crypto community. One of the comments from an X user brought more clarity about the campaign. The user said he initially doubted the reality of the promotion since the exchange took days after the end of October to declare a winner.

Uphold Spikes Its Next Month’s Campaign Prize To 50,000 XRP

Following its declaration of October’s winner, Uphold increased the XRP prize for November to continue its campaign. According to the exchange, the next winner will take 50,000 XRP for the November edition.

This represents a 150% increase from the last prize of 20,000 XRP.

The exchange mentioned:

This November, we’ve increased the prize and are giving away 50,000 XRP. Don’t miss your shot!

Like the previous activity, Uphold will select one lucky trader from its platform through a draw that will be held after its November Ripple Sweepstakes. Uphold had laid out the rules for participation in the competition. It requires interested participants to make a minimum trade of $20 to qualify for the draw.

Uphold stated:

For every $20 of eligible trades you make on our platform, you’ll get an entry into the sweepstakes. This means the more you trade, the higher your chances of winning.

Moreover, Uphold’s Sweepstakes campaign is only for people in the US, including New York residents. However, the trader must first indicate interest in the giveaway campaign before any $20 trade will count.

Also, not every $20 and above transaction counts as valid in the sweepstakes contest.

Recall that Uphold collaborated with Ripple to double its formerly 10,000 XRP reward to 20,000 XRP for the October campaign. The exchange has promised all engaging traders more entries into the draw by completing several $20 trades.

The exchange noted:

Every $20 you trade earns 1 ENTRY into the prize draw. The more you trade, the better your chances.

Additionally, Uphold listed some activities that could impede a contestant’s chances of winning the promotion. Some invalid entries include deposits of fiat currency into the exact fiat currency, traders’ withdrawals, and transfers of assets between uphold customers. 

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

