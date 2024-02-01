Countries
Crypto News

Uphold Seeks Information Regarding Shiba Inu Partner, Bad Idea AI

Damien Fisher
Updated:
An American-based crypto exchange, Uphold, has demanded more detail about Shiba Inu’s partner, Bad Idea AI (BAD). The exchange laid out its demand on the X platform. 

A crypto enthusiast and X user, SpecialK, sparked up the trend through a recent tweet asking Uphold when it would list BAD.

X User Provides Details About Bad Idea AI (BAD)

In its post, SpecialK asked when the exchange plans on listing BAD on its platform. He highlighted that the AI-based project is an official partner with Shibarium, the Shiba Inu layer-2 scaling solution network. 

Following the request, Uphold demanded more information about the project, stating;

Tell us more about it.

SpecialK reacted to the post from the exchange, pointing out that the Bad Idea project parades a strong team with progressive initiatives for its growth. 

According to the post, the team is working toward building a Layer-2 node for the BAD ecosystem on Shibarium, the Shiba Inu blockchain. The move is to set a validator for Badideaai.

On this note, BAD holders can delegate their tokens to earn rewards in the Shibarium’s official gas asset, BONE. 

Also, the user narrated the commitment of the BAD community to the ecosystem. Members of the community generated funds on three different occasions to facilitate BAD’s listing on exchanges.

Additionally, SpecialK mentioned some exchanges and DeFi applications (DApps) that support BAD on their platforms.

These include Crypto.com, OKX, IvendPay, NOWPayments, and others. Currently, Uphold has not responded to the user’s post with information about the BAD. However, its inquiry regarding the project could suggest a certain amount of interest and may result in a possible listing of BAD.

If Uphold lists BAD in the future, it will make the token available to over 1.7 million of its users. The exchange’s customer base has completed more than $6 billion worth of crypto trades from 2015 till date.

Uphold Attraction To Shiba Inu

The Uphold crypto exchange has always indicated an intense attraction to Shiba Inu and its related projects. Usually, Uphold’s official X account responds to most comments involving BONE, Shibarium’s gas token. 

The exchange responds with a GIF having an exclamation of “BONE” to posts that mention the coin.

Further, Uphold extended its support for BONE by positioning the coin in its list of Tier 3 tokens. Recently, the exchange’s subsidiary in Canada relisted Shiba Inu along with other prominent assets.

It had delisted the crypto tokens following some regulatory issues within the region.

However, the relisting came forth after resolving the challenges, bringing SHIB and other coins like ADA and DOGE to its platform.

Besides listing the token, Uphold owns a reasonable amount of BONE, worth over $778,000 at the time of writing on January 31. So there’s a possibility of also paying attention to  Shiba Inu’s partner, Bad Idea AI (BAD)

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

