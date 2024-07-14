Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
Crypto News

US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Two United States congressmen submitted a motion to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan’s detention in Nigeria.

In the resolution, the lawmakers, Reps. French Hill and Rich McCormick urged the US government to declare Gambaryan’s detention a hostage situation. They said Gambaryan’s deteriorating health in Nigeria’s Kuje prison calls for urgent action.

A Call for Former Binance Executive 

In a Thursday statement, Congressmen McCormick and Hill said the newly introduced resolution demands the Nigerian government’s immediate release of Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen

McCormick officially introduced the resolution on Wednesday, July 10, with Representative French Hill as a co-sponsor. The resolution nudged the US government to declare Gambaryan wrongfully detained by Nigeria.

They also mentioned that the Binance executive’s health has deteriorated since his time in the Kuje Prison. Moreover, the congressmen said his detention might stretch longer if the court fails to resolve Gambaryan’s case before its yearly recess by mid-July. 

Gambaryan was a US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent before becoming Binance’s financial crime compliance head. 

Earlier this year, Nigeria invited Gambaryan and another Binance official, Nadeem Anjarwalla, to discuss a resolution regarding Binance’s alleged violations. The Nigerian authorities had sued Binance for tax evasion and money laundering violations, demanding $10 billion in penalty. 

However, the supposed discussion ended poorly as Nigerian authorities detained both executives. Surprisingly, in March, Anjarwalla, who is also a Kenyan, escaped from custody, leaving only Gambaryan to face the music.

In June, the Nigerian tax authorities withdrew the tax evasion charges, but the money laundering charges remain. 

Hill and McCormick highlighted Gambaryan’s former service to the US in the latest resolution. According to the statement, the Binance executive served in the IRS for over a decade, facilitating several criminal case resolutions. On behalf of the US, he seized over $4 billion in illicit funds.

The congressmen appealed to the government to facilitate Gambaryan’s release, fearing his health might worsen if he remained in detention.

US Lawmakers Fear for Gambaryan’s Health

According to an X post, Rep. French Hill and Rep Chrissy Houlahan visited Gambaryan in Kuje prison. 

The congressman said they found him in terrible health condition, suffering from malaria and double pneumonia. Moreover, he had reportedly lost significant weight while in detention without adequate medical care. 

According to local reports, Tigran Gambaryan suddenly collapsed during a May trial at the Federal High Court Abuja. Reports noted that the defendant, Gambaryan, remained in his seat when his case was called upon

Upon the judge’s questioning, Gambaryan’s lawyer assisted him towards the dock. However, he slumped before they could reach him. His lawyer said Gambaryan had filed a letter to notify the court about his ill health. Consequently, the judge adjourned the trial to a later date. 

The court denied Gambaryan’s bail request, citing flight risk. Despite his defense team’s effort to secure his release, Nigerian authorities are intent on keeping him, even seizing his travel documents.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation
2 White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns
3 OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry
4 CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
5 Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Latest News

The White House Might Be Probing Into Microsoft-G42 Deal
News

White House Might Probe into Microsoft-G42 Deal over Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI Is Working on a New Reasoning Tech, Project Strawberry
News

OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Krishi Chowdhary

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is now working on a new reasoning technology codenamed “Strawberry”. The news came to light through leaks reported by Bloomberg. According to the leak, the company hosted an...

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace
Crypto News

CME Group Includes XRP Reference Rate In its US Derivatives Marketplace

Rida Fatima

CME Group, a leading global derivatives marketplace, is extending its derivatives marketplace in the US by adding XRP, the seventh-largest crypto asset. The group disclosed its plans to include the...

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers
Crypto News

Germany Bitcoin Wallet Stack Drops to 9,094 Tokens After Several Transfers

Rida Fatima
US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages
Crypto News

US SEC Softens Crypto Reporting Rules For Banks And Brokerages

Rida Fatima
Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals
Crypto News

Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin Steady at $57,000 Price Range as Altcoins Display Mixed Signals

Rida Fatima
Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces - Bearish Phase Ahead?
Crypto News

Vital Shiba Inu Metric Tumbles as SHIB Retraces – Bearish Phase Ahead?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.