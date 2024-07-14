US Congressmen Move to Declare Nigeria’s Detention of Binance Exec a Hostage Situation

Two United States congressmen submitted a motion to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan’s detention in Nigeria.

In the resolution, the lawmakers, Reps. French Hill and Rich McCormick urged the US government to declare Gambaryan’s detention a hostage situation. They said Gambaryan’s deteriorating health in Nigeria’s Kuje prison calls for urgent action.

A Call for Former Binance Executive

In a Thursday statement, Congressmen McCormick and Hill said the newly introduced resolution demands the Nigerian government’s immediate release of Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen.

McCormick officially introduced the resolution on Wednesday, July 10, with Representative French Hill as a co-sponsor. The resolution nudged the US government to declare Gambaryan wrongfully detained by Nigeria.

They also mentioned that the Binance executive’s health has deteriorated since his time in the Kuje Prison. Moreover, the congressmen said his detention might stretch longer if the court fails to resolve Gambaryan’s case before its yearly recess by mid-July.

Gambaryan was a US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent before becoming Binance’s financial crime compliance head.

Earlier this year, Nigeria invited Gambaryan and another Binance official, Nadeem Anjarwalla, to discuss a resolution regarding Binance’s alleged violations. The Nigerian authorities had sued Binance for tax evasion and money laundering violations, demanding $10 billion in penalty.

However, the supposed discussion ended poorly as Nigerian authorities detained both executives. Surprisingly, in March, Anjarwalla, who is also a Kenyan, escaped from custody, leaving only Gambaryan to face the music.

In June, the Nigerian tax authorities withdrew the tax evasion charges, but the money laundering charges remain.

Hill and McCormick highlighted Gambaryan’s former service to the US in the latest resolution. According to the statement, the Binance executive served in the IRS for over a decade, facilitating several criminal case resolutions. On behalf of the US, he seized over $4 billion in illicit funds.

The congressmen appealed to the government to facilitate Gambaryan’s release, fearing his health might worsen if he remained in detention.

US Lawmakers Fear for Gambaryan’s Health

According to an X post, Rep. French Hill and Rep Chrissy Houlahan visited Gambaryan in Kuje prison.

The congressman said they found him in terrible health condition, suffering from malaria and double pneumonia. Moreover, he had reportedly lost significant weight while in detention without adequate medical care.

According to local reports, Tigran Gambaryan suddenly collapsed during a May trial at the Federal High Court Abuja. Reports noted that the defendant, Gambaryan, remained in his seat when his case was called upon

Upon the judge’s questioning, Gambaryan’s lawyer assisted him towards the dock. However, he slumped before they could reach him. His lawyer said Gambaryan had filed a letter to notify the court about his ill health. Consequently, the judge adjourned the trial to a later date.

The court denied Gambaryan’s bail request, citing flight risk. Despite his defense team’s effort to secure his release, Nigerian authorities are intent on keeping him, even seizing his travel documents.

