Crypto News

US Launched First $BTC-Leveraged ETF, Offering 175% Daily Exposure to MicroStrategy

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
  • The US launched its first $BTC-leveraged ETF ($MSTX) that offers 175% daily exposure to MicroStrategy.
  • MicroStrategy has surpassed most S&P 500 companies, with a 98% increase year-to-date for its stock, $MSTR.
  • Bitcoin ETFs have performed poorly, ending their two-day positive flow streak on Wednesday, reaching $81.36M outflows.

US Launched First $BTC-Leveraged ETF

The SEC has just approved the first US-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers 175% daily leverage.

$MSTX is a long leverage fund released by Defiance ETFs that offers investors exposure to MicroStrategy, the company that outperformed most S&P 500 companies.

Eric Balchunas, analyst at Bloomberg, says $MSTX could become ‘the most volatile ETF available in the US market’ due to its leveraged nature.

This news doesn’t come at the best time, as $BTC ETFs ended a two-day positive flow streak on Wednesday, with over $81.36M in outflows.

Let’s discuss $MSTX and MicroStrategy’s role in all this.

$BTC ETF Targeting MicroStrategy Might Skyrocket

The $MSTX ETF aims to improve investors’ exposure to $BTC through MicroStrategy, the company that shocked the S&P 500 with its Bitcoin investments.

MicroStrategy’s stock, $MSTR, has increased by 98% year-to-date, currently trading at $134.35.

The company’s goal is to become the largest Bitcoin holder, and it’s well on its way to achieving that. As of July 31, it held 226,500 $BTC ($13.2B).

Defiance CEO Sylvia Jablonski states that $MSTX ‘offers a unique opportunity for investors to maximize their leverage exposure to the Bitcoin market.’

However, due to its leveraged nature, $MSTX isn’t aimed at casual investors. According to Eric Balchunas, the ETF will be highly volatile, potentially the most volatile on the US market.

$MSTX offers 175% long daily exposure to MicroStrategy.

Spot $BTC ETFs Record $81.36M Outflows

The recent positive performance of $BTC ETFs could shake $MSTX’s launch. On Wednesday, ETFs reached $81.36M outflows, ending their two-day positive streak.

Grayscale’s $GBTC had the largest outflow, at $56.87M, followed by $FBTC ($18.05M), $ARKB ($6.77M), and $BITB ($5.78M).

The only $BTC ETFs to record inflows were:

  1. BlackRock’s $IBIT at $2.68M
  2. Franklin’s $EZBC at $3.42M

By comparison, nine spot $ETH ETFs recorded $10.77M inflows on Wednesday, achieving a three-day positive flow streak.

Bitcoin is also down by 3.73% in the last week, though its 24-hour trading volume has increased by 5.12%.

However, two-thirds of institutional $BTC ETF holders increased or held their positions in Q2, giving investors confidence in the products.

What happens to $MSTX post-launch remains to be seen, but MicroStrategy’s involvement might be the ETF’s lucky star.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex Popa Junior Crypto Editor

Alex is a junior crypto editor passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

