Bitcoin has increased by 1.74% in the last week and 6.13% in the last month, pushing many to predict a bull run for the industry.
Trump’s failed assassination attempt and BlackRock’s $BTC ETF surpassing QQQ (Nasdaq ETF) in year-to-date flows have played a key role in Bitcoin’s uptrend.
Bryan Courchesne, CEO of investing firm Daim, mentioned that the US might start holding $BTC as a strategic reserve asset.
This could benefit Bitcoin’s price and lead to positive performance for $BTC-based tokens like 99Bitcoins ($99BTC).
The project has raised over $2.5M in presale, which will end in 13 days. Furthermore, the upcoming BRC-20 transition will lock $99BTC to Bitcoin’s future performance.
Let’s see why Bitcoin might surge and why 99Bitcoins could be the biggest gainer.
With Trump As President, US $BTC Reserve Assets Might Be Close
Donald Trump’s pro-Bitcoin stance makes a potential US decision to hold $BTC reserve assets very possible. The ex-president even stated he wants all $BTC to be mined in the US.
While Bryan Courchesne says this would be impossible, he remains hopeful about the future of Bitcoin in Trump’s hands.
Trump will participate in tomorrow’s Bitcoin conference, and Courchesne is confident the ex-president will renew his crypto commitments and promise $BTC miner benefits.
If Trump wins the presidential elections, a near-certainty for many, Bitcoin might enter another golden age.
99Bitcoins Surpasses $2.5M, With Presale Almost Over
99Bitcoins is an ERC-20 token that will soon transition to the BRC-20 protocol on the Bitcoin blockchain. This will uniquely tie $99BTC to Bitcoin, potentially raising the asset’s price.
The Learn-to-Earn (L2E) project is a trusted crypto educational platform that’s been around for 11 years. It has over 2.8M subscribers, a community of 709K followers, and over 21.7K followers on X.
Crypto education is more important than ever, especially with the current market volatility fueled by recent events like Germany’s $BTC sale and Mt. Gox’s $BTC repayments.
Token holders can earn $99BTC rewards by participating in learning activities, taking quizzes, earning certifications, and contributing to the community (such as peer support in forums).
The project recently announced the end of the presale on August 6, encouraging investors to buy early before the final price increase.
🔥 Our #Presale is nearly over! 🔥
Secure your $99BTC tokens now before the final price increase! 👀
The presale ends on the 6th of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT
— 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024
$99BTC offers a 684% staking APY, which is almost unheard of in the final stages of crypto presales. Investors have already staked over 1.5B tokens.
We predicted 99Bitcoins may reach $0.02 or higher by the end of 2025, a 1,650% increase from the current $0.00115 price.
To buy $99BTC, visit the presale’s official website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select the number of tokens you want to buy.
Verdict – Will Bitcoin and 99Bitcoins Surge?
A Bitcoin bull run is a reasonable expectation given the current geopolitical climate (Trump’s support and a possible US $BTC reserve asset).
After transitioning to BRC-20, 99Bitcoins will become inseparable from $BTC, a good sign for the L2E token. It remains to be seen how Bitcoin will perform next.
