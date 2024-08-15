Countries
Crypto News

US Moves 10K $BTC from Silk Road Seizure to Coinbase, Triggers FUD

Lora Pance
Updated:
  • The US government transferred 10K Bitcoin ($BTC), worth around $600M, to Coinbase on Wednesday.
  • While a significant amount, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the US’s total 203K $BTC holdings.
  • The US government’s intentions for its $BTC holdings remain unclear, fueling speculation and fear among investors.

US Moves 10K $BTC from Silk Road Seizure to Coinbase

Yesterday, the US government transferred 10K $BTC worth approximately $600M to a mysterious wallet on Coinbase. Authorities seized the funds from the dark web marketplace Silk Road in 2013 and have been slowly selling them over the years.

US Dumps More Silk Road $BTC

Launched in 2011, Silk Road was the first darknet marketplace hosting money laundering schemes, drug transactions, and other illegal activities. The FBI shut down the marketplace in 2013 and gave its founder, Ross William Ulbricht, a life sentence in prison.

Beyond arresting Ulbricht and permanently shutting down the platform, the FBI seized over 144K $BTC, then valued at $34M. Since 2013, the US government has been gradually liquidating its $BTC stash in auctions.

On August 14, the US government shifted another 10K $BTC to an unknown wallet address. The previous high-value transfer of 29K $BTC occurred on July 29, worth nearly $2B.

It’s worth noting that a transfer to Coinbase doesn’t equal liquidation. The government might use the $BTC for trading activities like market making or arbitrage.

FUD Amidst the US $BTC Sell-Off

Although yesterday’s transfer is significant, it’s negligible compared to the US total $BTC holdings. Arkham Intelligence data suggests the US is the largest geopolitical $BTC whale, sitting on a pile of over 203K tokens worth $12B.

US government Bitcoin holdings

Investors are cautious as another high-value sell-off could destabilize crypto prices. Last month, $BTC had already suffered a decline due to major liquidations from the US and German governments and Mt. Gox repayments.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Donald Trump promised never to sell the national $BTC stash and to become the ‘crypto superpower.’ Trump also proposed creating a strategic $BTC reserve and using it to pay off the country’s $35T national debt.

Although many crypto investors see Trump’s election as the most favorable outcome, Polymarket shows his and Kamala Harris’ odds are even. Harris hasn’t yet defined her stance on crypto but picked Tim Waltz as her vice president, notorious for his stringent crypto policies.

Closing Remarks

The US government’s intentions for its $BTC holdings are unclear. Upcoming elections and uncertainty surrounding Harris’ crypto stance only strengthen the FUD within the community.

As the market struggles to recover from recent volatility, the government’s next move might determine $BTC’s price trajectory.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
