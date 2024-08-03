Countries
Crypto News

US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Raises $25M From Crypto Industry

Rida Fatima
Updated:
At the Bitcoin 2024 conference, former US President Donald Trump disclosed that his campaign has raised $25 million in cryptocurrencies since they started accepting crypto donations.

Donald Trump recorded more crypto donations after his speech, in which he promised to support the crypto industry if he wins. Further, according to reports, Trump raised $25 million at the Nashville conference alone, marking his second-largest fundraising across three campaigns

Trump Raises $25 Million From The Crypto Industry

David Bailey, the conference organizer and CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, took to X to disclose that Trump raised $25 million in crypto in Nashville. Bailey noted that the fundraiser marked Trump’s second-largest across his three presidential campaigns.

Bailey mentioned that the funds came from several crypto whales, industry leaders, and individuals with significant BTC or other crypto token holdings.

“…Came from a combo of industry and whales/OGs,” Baily revealed.

Also, Bailey lashed out at Senator Elizabeth Warren for her anti-crypto stance.

He wrote: “Warren and her goons talked Dems into committing mass seppuku.”

The event’s modalities demanded $844,600 for a roundtable discussion and $60,000 for a photo opportunity with Trump

Moreover, the event attracted prominent personalities in the crypto industry. These include Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, professional boxer Jake Paul, actor/singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and songwriter/singer Kid Rock.

Also, US Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) graced the event with an optimistic spirit regarding the fundraising outcome. The senator said he expects the amount raised to be an “eye-popping” figure.

Donald Trump Grags More With His Pro-Crypto Campaign

Trump has gained more support and donations in crypto in his presidential campaign due to his pro-crypto stance. Further, Trump recounted the support he has received since his campaign started accepting crypto donations. 

He stated: “I’m proud to be the first major party nominee in American history to accept donations in Bitcoin and crypto, and they’ve made a lot of them, I might tell you, and I appreciate it. Since we made that announcement on May 21, we have already raised $25 million, much of it in bitcoin, crypto, and others that are very, very good also.

Trump promised to stop Senator Warren’s anti-crypto initiatives. He also pledged to remove the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler as his first official action. Also, he promised to replace the position with someone who understands and supports the crypto industry. 

Recall that under Gensler’s oversight, the SEC unleashed strict regulatory and enforcement measures against crypto firms and projects. The commission labeled many crypto assets as securities, limiting investors’ opportunities in such protocols.

Also, the agency has had several lawsuits with crypto-related entities, including Ripple, Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and others.

In general, Trump mentioned that he would project the US as the leader in the crypto space once he emerged as president. One of his key plans is to launch a Bitcoin reserve for the country.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
