US Regulators to Classify Crypto as ‘Money’ by Sept 2025 – The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The US Department of Treasury is poised to tighten its crypto stance and classify digital tokens as ‘money’ by September 2024.

The Department of Treasury plans to classify cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets as ‘money’ under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) for transaction and tax transparency.

Such a change in stance would bring certain virtual currencies under the same regulatory umbrella as fiat money.

Let’s explore the good, the bad, and the ugly of digital assets joining the mainstream financial system.

US Regulators’ Crypto Crackdown

The updated regulations (poised to roll out by September 2025) will reportedly cover a wide range of virtual assets, including future central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins (like $USDC and $USDT).

The goal of the US government’s push to regulate digital assets under the BSA is to increase transparency and traceability and strengthen tax enforcement.

A clear legal framework will increase the legitimacy of digital assets, improve consumer protection, and enhance transparency, likely boosting investor trust and blockchain adoption. But not without its woes.

The Department of the Treasury’s regulatory agenda suggests that if crypto and other virtual tokens become classified as money, both cross-border and domestic crypto transactions would be subject to more stringent reporting requirements.

Additionally, financial entities that handle crypto will face new burdens, such as verifying customer identity, upholding detailed transaction records, and submitting tax reports.

The classification may also hinder digital assets’ innovation and raise compliance costs for crypto businesses.

Our Verdict – Regulatory Oversight Damages the Blockchain’s Ethos

If the BSA classifies certain cryptocurrencies as money, increased regulation could attract mainstream users to the blockchain ecosystem.

However, a shining point of the blockchain is enabling users to control their finances with no central authority.

Regulatory oversight would introduce legal censorship, which could hinder innovation and diminish digital assets’ decentralized nature – one of its chief merits.

In turn, this could discourage crypto investors and businesses who value autonomy.

Are crypto investors willing to compromise freedom for consumer protection?

