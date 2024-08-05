US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

US State Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Charles Grassley (Lowa), and Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) introduced a Bill on August 2 to strengthen the Secret Service’s authority in combating crypto crime.

The bill, Cyber Crime Act 2024, proposes to give the Secret Service more freedom to investigate crypto-related crimes concerning transactions and prevent transnational cyber offenses.

Let’s explore the issues surrounding crypto crime and how the US senators plan to battle the issue.

US Senators’ Need for Tackling Crypto Crime

Considering crypto-threats amounted to over $24.2B in 2023, and $1.38B+ was stolen in Q1 of 2024, it’s no wonder the US Senators want to tackle crypto crime.

The concern is that cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used for various crypto-related financial crimes.

While the Secret Service is tasked with investigating US financial infrastructure crimes, cybercrimes often fall outside its mandate because they’re committed by unlicensed businesses:

Money laundering

Money laundering Ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks Drug trafficking

Drug trafficking Theft

Theft Financing for terrorism

Financing for terrorism Fraud schemes

The Cyber Crime Act 2024 revises the US law to empower the Secret Service to investigate cyber crimes executed by non-traditional and non-licensed institutions.

Seedy financial enterprises are often behind crimes in our communities. If we want to get serious about cracking down on money laundering schemes, it’s going to take strong threat assessment capabilities. Senator Chuck Grassley

How the Proposed US Law Strengthens the Secret Service’s Remit

Here’s how the Bill aims to expand the Secret Service’s mandate: