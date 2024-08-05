US Senators Propose Bill to Give Secret Service More Power to Pursue Crypto Crime

US State Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Charles Grassley (Lowa), and Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) introduced a Bill on August 2 to strengthen the Secret Service’s authority in combating crypto crime. The bill, Cyber Crime Act 2024, proposes to give the Secret Service more freedom to investigate crypto-related crimes concerning transactions and prevent transnational cyber offenses. Let’s explore the issues surrounding crypto crime and how the US senators plan to battle the issue. Considering crypto-threats amounted to over $24.2B in 2023, and $1.38B+ was stolen in Q1 of 2024, it’s no wonder the US Senators want to tackle crypto crime. The concern is that cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used for various crypto-related financial crimes. While the Secret Service is tasked with investigating US financial infrastructure crimes, cybercrimes often fall outside its mandate because they’re committed by unlicensed businesses: The Cyber Crime Act 2024 revises the US law to empower the Secret Service to investigate cyber crimes executed by non-traditional and non-licensed institutions. Here’s how the Bill aims to expand the Secret Service’s mandate: These regulations will significantly impact the crypto sector by enhancing regulatory oversight, improving innovation and security, and emphasizing the importance of balancing security and privacy. My new bill with @ChuckGrassley gives the Secret Service the tools to investigate criminal organizations using digital assets to evade the law. The Secret Service plays a critical role in combatting financial crime, and our bill will ensure they can continue to keep us safe. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) August 4, 2024 The US State Senators’ legislation boosts the government’s capabilities to crack down on crypto-related crimes. However, considering the bill includes increased regulatory oversight by law enforcement agencies like the Secret Service and the FBI, it’s important to find a balance between boosting regulations and not stepping on genuine financial entities’ toes.
