US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $148 Million Net Outflows as Ether ETFs Gain $98 Million
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $148 Million Net Outflows as Ether ETFs Gain $98 Million

Rida Fatima
Updated:
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw massive outflows on Tuesday, coinciding with Bitcoin’s price slump. Farside Investors’ data reveals that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $148.5 million in net outflows, with Fidelity leading the pack at $64.48 million.

Grayscale’s GBTC followed with outflows of $32.18 million, while Ark Invest and 21 Shares’ ARKB noted net outflows of $28.88 million. Remarkably, BlackRock’s IBIT, the most prominent Spot BTC ETF based on net value, did not record any flows.

The Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net trading volume of $2.2 billion. Since launching in January 2024, they have attracted a combined net inflow of $17.19 billion.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Bleed While Ether ETFs Record Massive Inflows

While the Spot Bitcoin ETFs seem to be losing steam, US Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a net inflow of $98.3 million despite the crypto market retracement.

BlackRock’s ETHA recorded the most significant inflow at $109.89 million, while Fidelity’s FETH attracted $22.49 million in inflows.

Grayscale’s mini trust ETF had an inflow of $4.7 million, while Franklin Templeton’s was below $1 million inflow. On Tuesday, the ETH ETFs recorded a net trading volume of $330.13 million. US Spot Ether ETFs have recorded $363 million in net outflows since listing on July 23.

Ghost Month Theory Likely Responsible for Crypto Market Retracement

The Monday global market downturn affected crypto and all crypto-related products, such as ETFs. Bitcoin took a nosedive, hitting a multi-month low below $50,000 on Monday.

Swing trader Honey highlights one possible factor behind the downturn. Honey says the Ghost Month on the Chinese Lunar calendar likely contributes to this decline. This year’s ghost month is from August 4 to September 7, and historical data reveals that BTC struggles during this period.

While Ghost Month does not necessarily affect the financial markets, it influences investors’ trading strategy and psychology.

According to swing trader Honey, the Ghost Month of 2017 started on August 22 and ended on September 19 and forced BTC down nearly 40% from $5000 to $3000. From 2018 to 2023, a similar decline occurred for Bitcoin in August and September.

This confirms that traders often make decisions driven by emotions regardless of the market cycle.

However, with Bitcoin’s recent recovery, market sentiment is turning positive. According to crypto analyst Rekt Capital, Bitcoin will need a weekly close above $59110 later this week to regain the $59,108 support level.

Also, other factors, such as fear of recession and the possibility of higher rates from the US Federal Reserve, likely affected BTC’s price.

However, the MVRV-Z score reveals a positive outlook for Bitcoin. It shows that Bitcoin is still undervalued and not yet at its cycle peak.

The MVRV-Z measures an asset’s market value divided by its realized value. If the MVRV-Z ratio is above 3.7, the asset is overvalued. However, a ratio below one shows undervalues and, based on market behavior, a possible recovery ahead.

Bitcoin’s MVRV-Z at 1.40 suggests the digital asset is undervalued, so there’s still room for growth. Therefore, Bitcoin will likely rally again once the buyers regain market control. Spot BTC ETFs will likely record more inflows, surpassing outflows if Bitcoin rallies again. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
