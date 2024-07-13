Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded significant flows over the past few days, with a combined net inflow of $78.93 million on July 11.

This marks the fifth straight day of positive inflows, indicating a strong investor interest in these financial products.

Inflows of Spot Bitcoin ETFs

BlackRock’s IBIT, now the largest spot BTC ETF by net asset value, emerged as the front-runner, with a remarkable $72.09 million in net inflows. The fund also had a notable trading volume of $725.61 million on July 10, making it the most actively traded bitcoin ETF.

Furthermore, Fidelity’s FBTC also showed strong performance, attracting $32.69 million in net inflows. Bitwise’s spot bitcoin fund added $7.53 million, and the ETF managed by Ark Invest and 21Shares contributed another $4.31 million.

However, not all ETFs recorded positive flows. Grayscale’s GBTC saw net outflows of $37.69 million on Thursday, July 11. Six other ETFs, including VanEck’s HODL and Invesco Galaxy’s BTCO, recorded no net flows.

Further, the total trading volume for US spot bitcoin funds reached $1.31 billion on Thursday. Although this is a substantial figure, it is notably lower than the peak recorded in March, when trading volumes surpassed $8 billion on several days.

Despite the recent dip, spot BTC ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $15.5 billion since their launch in January. This significant inflow reflects their overall growth and investors’ interest.

Anticipation for Ethereum ETF Approvals

While the bitcoin ETF market continues to expand, US issuers eagerly await the SEC’s approval for their revised S-1 statements for spot Ethereum ETFs.

All the potential issuers have updated their ether fund S-1 statements in response to SEC feedback and are optimistic about the upcoming decisions. One issuer mentioned that the subsequent communication from the SEC will provide crucial insights into the long-awaited Ether ETF launch.

Meanwhile, analysts believe this launch will trigger a bullish move for the token in the coming years. For example, Coin Edition projects that Ethereum’s price could record a boost, potentially reaching around $9,657 in 2025.

This optimistic outlook is due to anticipated catalysts such as the approval of Ethereum-based ETFs. Another potential catalyst is the DenCun upgrade, which could significantly reduce transaction fees.

Meanwhile, the 2026 expert predictions are more pessimistic, suggesting a potential downturn. The experts warn that potential market corrections and waning investor sentiment could lead to significant declines for Ethereum.

The price of Ethereum is currently in tune with the broader crypto market as Bitcoin struggles below $60,000, a key psychological level.

Following a brief slump below the $3,000 threshold on July 8, Ether currently trades at $3,134, slightly increasing in the last 24 hours. Its current price is nearly 5% higher than its value in the past week.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million
2 Terraform Labs Plans to Sell 4 Companies to Comply with SEC Deal
3 Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?
4 Apple Issues New Spyware Attack Warning to iPhone Users across 98 Countries
5 Where to Watch The Final of Copa America 2024

Latest News

Terraform Labs Plans to Sell 4 Companies to Comply with SEC Deal
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Plans to Sell 4 Companies to Comply with SEC Deal

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) has shown significant strength recently, as reflected by the rising green candles on the daily chart. This rally has sparked optimism in the market, with trading volume rising...

Apple Issues New Spyware Attack Warning to iPhone Users across 98 Countries
News

Apple Issues New Spyware Attack Warning to iPhone Users across 98 Countries

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple has issued a warning for users across 98 countries about potential mercenary spyware attacks. Not much is known about the attack and Apple is yet to release the official...

Copa America Final 2024
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch The Final of Copa America 2024

Anwesha Roy
Crypto News

Crypto Investors Buy $OM MANTRA and $WAI, the Hottest AI Coin Set to Explode 13x

Lora Pance
$100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year
Crypto News

$100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year

Alex Popa
Apple Ends Apple Pay Monopoly on iPhones
News

iPhone Users Can Now Make Contactless Payments Through Third-Party Wallets: Apple Pay Monopoly Ends

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.