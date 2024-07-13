US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Another Positive Daily Net Inflow Worth $78.93 Million

The US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded significant flows over the past few days, with a combined net inflow of $78.93 million on July 11.

This marks the fifth straight day of positive inflows, indicating a strong investor interest in these financial products.

Inflows of Spot Bitcoin ETFs

BlackRock’s IBIT, now the largest spot BTC ETF by net asset value, emerged as the front-runner, with a remarkable $72.09 million in net inflows. The fund also had a notable trading volume of $725.61 million on July 10, making it the most actively traded bitcoin ETF.

Furthermore, Fidelity’s FBTC also showed strong performance, attracting $32.69 million in net inflows. Bitwise’s spot bitcoin fund added $7.53 million, and the ETF managed by Ark Invest and 21Shares contributed another $4.31 million.

However, not all ETFs recorded positive flows. Grayscale’s GBTC saw net outflows of $37.69 million on Thursday, July 11. Six other ETFs, including VanEck’s HODL and Invesco Galaxy’s BTCO, recorded no net flows.

Further, the total trading volume for US spot bitcoin funds reached $1.31 billion on Thursday. Although this is a substantial figure, it is notably lower than the peak recorded in March, when trading volumes surpassed $8 billion on several days.

Despite the recent dip, spot BTC ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $15.5 billion since their launch in January. This significant inflow reflects their overall growth and investors’ interest.

Anticipation for Ethereum ETF Approvals

While the bitcoin ETF market continues to expand, US issuers eagerly await the SEC’s approval for their revised S-1 statements for spot Ethereum ETFs.

All the potential issuers have updated their ether fund S-1 statements in response to SEC feedback and are optimistic about the upcoming decisions. One issuer mentioned that the subsequent communication from the SEC will provide crucial insights into the long-awaited Ether ETF launch.

Meanwhile, analysts believe this launch will trigger a bullish move for the token in the coming years. For example, Coin Edition projects that Ethereum’s price could record a boost, potentially reaching around $9,657 in 2025.

This optimistic outlook is due to anticipated catalysts such as the approval of Ethereum-based ETFs. Another potential catalyst is the DenCun upgrade, which could significantly reduce transaction fees.

Meanwhile, the 2026 expert predictions are more pessimistic, suggesting a potential downturn. The experts warn that potential market corrections and waning investor sentiment could lead to significant declines for Ethereum.

The price of Ethereum is currently in tune with the broader crypto market as Bitcoin struggles below $60,000, a key psychological level.

Following a brief slump below the $3,000 threshold on July 8, Ether currently trades at $3,134, slightly increasing in the last 24 hours. Its current price is nearly 5% higher than its value in the past week.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now