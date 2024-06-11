Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Took 2 Month of BTC Mining Supply Within the First Week of June
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Took 2 Month of BTC Mining Supply Within the First Week of June

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The US spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued to make waves while attracting more investors after their launch. Impressively, the ETFs received two months’ worth of BTC mining supply within the first week of June.

Reports revealed the 11 spot BTC ETFs acquired about 25,729 BTC worth $1.83 billion in the first week of June.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Accumulate A 2-Month Worth Of BTC Mining Supply

Data from asset allocator HODL15Capital revealed that the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a cumulative inflow of 25,729 BTC tokens between June 3 and 7. Notably, based on current market prices, the net value of their acquisition is over $1.83 billion.

Moreover, the ETF’s Bitcoin volume is eight times greater than the 3,150 BTC mined in the same period.

Further, the data indicated that the amount of BTC acquired last week was close to the amount mined throughout May, which is 29,592 BTC. This marks the largest week of BTC acquisition after Bitcoin’s ATH of $73,750 in mid-March.

Since their launch in January, the spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded a net inflow of $15.69 billion. The value includes total outflows of $17.93 billion.

The ETFs cumulatively boast assets under management (AUM) of about $61 billion.

Bitcoin Receives Increased Adoption And More Support As “Digital Gold”

Over the years, Bitcoin has attracted more attention in the cryptocurrency industry with growing proponents. The supporter categorized the primary crypto asset as digital gold. 

Bitcoin was developed to accommodate a maximum supply of 21 million tokens. Also, this capped amount accounts for BTC’s scarcity mechanism, keeping it at the same level as real-life gold. 

Nate Geraci, the president of ETF Store, reacted to the spot Bitcoin ETFs’ growth compared to US gold ETFs. In an X post on June 9, he mentioned that the ETFs’ AUM is currently 60% that of gold ETFs. 

Further, Geraci noted that while the US gold ETFs are up to 20 years, spot BTC ETFs are just five months.

Moreover, spot Bitcoin ETFs have maintained a continuous inflow streak for 20 trading days, according to data from Farside Investors. As of June 7, the eleven ETFs saw a net inflow of $131 million in BTC tokens.

Meanwhile, the underlying asset, Bitcoin, has had a rollercoaster performance over the past few weeks. After trading below $70,000 for several weeks, BTC crossed this critical level on June 5 to hit $71,093. This marked Bitcoin’s first time trading above the $71,000 threshold since May 21.

However, this ascent was cut short as Bitcoin closed at the $69k region on June 5 and maintained the range over the weekend.

BTC’s price hovers around $69,369, indicating a 0.04% surge in the past day. Its market cap is currently at $1.37 trillion, with a 54.05% dominance over the altcoins. Also, Bitcoin’s trade volume rose by 34.54% to hit $16.4 billion. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Took 2 Month of BTC Mining Supply Within the First Week of June
2 OKX Investigates Reported Theft Case Following SMS Notification Security Failure
3 Forbes 40U40 Candidate Says Shiba Inu Will Rally Above $0.00024 – But How?
4 Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Drops Below Key Price Levels; Can it Recover?
5 Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?

Latest News

OKX Investigates Reported Theft Case Following SMS Notification Security Failure
Crypto News

OKX Investigates Reported Theft Case Following SMS Notification Security Failure

Rida Fatima
Forbes 40U40 Candidate Says Shiba Inu Will Rally Above $0.00024 If This Pattern Repeats
Crypto News

Forbes 40U40 Candidate Says Shiba Inu Will Rally Above $0.00024 – But How?

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin Investor and Forbes 40 under 40 candidate Moataz “Eljaboom” Elsayed believes Shiba Inu can rally above $0.00024.  He made these assertions while studying Shiba Inu’s price action on the...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Drops Below Key Price Levels; Can it Recover?
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Drops Below Key Price Levels; Can it Recover?

Rida Fatima

Ripple (XRP) has experienced significant bearish pressure in the past week. On June 7, it dropped from $0.53 to $0.4753, an over 10% decline. XRP has been around $0.53 since...

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop YouTube Stream – Class Act in Trolling?

Leah Alger
PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY
Crypto News

PlayDoge Introduces ETH Staking to Its Presale – 397% APY

Alex Popa
Adobe Faces Backlash For An Update To Its Terms of Service
News

Adobe Faces Backlash over Spyware-like Update to Its Terms of Services

Krishi Chowdhary
108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria
Crypto News

108 Former Prosecutors Appeal US Government to Rescue Binance Executive in Nigeria

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.