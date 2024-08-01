Countries
US Spot BTC ETFs Record $299,000 in Total Inflows as ETH ETFs Incur $77 Million in Outflows
Crypto News

US Spot BTC ETFs Record $299,000 in Total Inflows as ETH ETFs Incur $77 Million in Outflows

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a modest net inflow of $299,000, reflecting a relatively subdued interest in BTC investment products. The limited capital influx highlights a cautious market sentiment surrounding Bitcoin.

Conversely, Ethereum appears to be on the opposite side, recording slightly over $77 million in total outflows in the same period.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETF Flows

Only two Bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock’s IBIT and Grayscale’s mini Bitcoin Trust, attracted additional investments. BlackRock IBIT led the pack with a noteworthy inflow of $20.99 million, while the recently launched Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust garnered $18 million in net inflows.

Notably, Grayscales’s Bitcoin Mini Trust commenced trading on Wednesday, making its debut an opportune moment for attracting investor interest.

In stark contrast, the broader scene for Bitcoin ETFs witnessed outflows from several prominent funds, indicating a substantial withdrawal of capital. Fidelity’s FBTC faced a significant outflow of $31.57 million.

Similarly, Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB saw $4.61 million in outflows, while Bitwise’s BITB recorded a net outflow of $2.51 million. Other Bitcoin ETFs saw negligible movement in their net flows, highlighting a period of relative stability.

Overall, trading volume across Bitcoin ETFs remained steady at $1.37 billion, mirroring the previous day’s activity. The situation was markedly different in the Ethereum ETF sector, with substantial net outflows amounting to $77.21 million on the same day.

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) was particularly affected, continuing its pattern of daily outflows since its inception on July 23.

On Wednesday alone, ETHE saw $133.33 million in net outflows, representing a significant portion of the total outflows within the Ethereum ETF space. This persistent outflow trend reflects a broader withdrawal trend among investors in Ethereum-focused funds.

Other Ethereum ETFs Log Substantial Inflows

Despite the overall negative trend, several Ethereum ETFs managed to attract capital. The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust gained the most interest, with $19.54 million in total inflows. These positive flows demonstrate a strong investor appetite for this newer product.

Fidelity FETH followed with $18.8 million, while BlackRock ETHA and VanEck ETHV saw net inflows of $4.98 million and $4.81 million, respectively.

Additionally, Bitwise’s ETHW received $4.71 million in net inflows, while 21Shares’ CETH attracted $3.28 million. However, the remaining Ethereum ETFs reported no significant changes in their net flows.

Ether ETFs’ trading volumes decreased from Tuesday’s value of $563.22 million to $472.5 million. This drop explains the reduced engagement in Ethereum-related offerings among investors.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market is taking the bearish path, having recorded a 2.33% decline over the past 24 hours. This decrease brings the total market cap to approximately $2.32 trillion.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

