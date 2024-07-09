Countries
Crypto News

VanEck, 21Shares' Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) asked the SEC to permit asset managers VanEck and 21shares to introduce Solana-based ETFs to the US market.

The exchange earlier summited a pair of 19b-4 filings with the SEC asking permission to list these products after approval.

Once the SEC acknowledges the filing, it must decide on the products within 240 days. The successful listing of Spot Bitcoin ETFs and filings for Ethereum ETFs has boosted positivity for Solana ETF approval.

Cboe Chasing Solana Spot ETFs After Previous Listings 

Cboe already offers six of the ten Spot Bitcoin ETFs, including those from VanEck, Fidelity, and Ark/21Shares. Once it receives approval, the exchange will list five of the Spot Ether ETFs.

Some experts predict that the SEC will approve Ether ETFs within this week. Most issuers have already filed amended S-1 forms between Friday last week and Monday.

VanEck and 21Shares also completed the S-1 filing, a vital document for listing the Solana ETF products. The 19b-4 filing is the second step in the listing process. Like the S-1, the 19b-4 filling is also subject to evaluation and approval by the US SEC.

According to Nate Geraci, President of ETFStore, seeing the Cboe show interest in Solana ETF with 19b-4 filings is interesting. Geraci says there is increased investor interest in Solana, one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies.

In an X post, Deriv Investments Limited remarked that US Spot Solana ETFs could boost SOL’s price ninefold. This prediction considers the performance of Spot Bitcoin ETFs and their influence on the price of BTC in 2024.

While the prospect of listing a Solana ETF in the US excites the market, the SEC’s labeling of Solana as a security might complicate the approval. Nevertheless, VanEck and 21Shares filings confirm substantial institutional interest in Spot Solana ETFs.

Meanwhile, Solana has shown progressive strides in its network developments. Solana’s NFT market has already surpassed Ethereum’s due to NFT compression and Firedancer software innovations.

How is Solana Faring Today?

SOL’s price is $140, slightly increasing in the past 24 hours. This price increase implies renewed interest from buyers in Solana.

SOL has formed a green candle on the daily chart as the buyers’ position for a short-term recovery. It has broken above the $136 resistance level, flipping it to support, and is approaching the $145 resistance level.

The long upper and lower wick on today’s candle shows that the buyers and sellers are evenly matched. Also, the RSI is 49.06, in the neutral zone and rising toward the overbought area. If the RSI moves above 50, SOL will likely trade above $145 in the coming days.

The MACD indicator is above its signal line, confirming the increasing buying pressure in the market today. If the buyers maintain their charge, SOL will likely break above the $145 resistance level in the coming days. Nevertheless, the current price setup calls for caution since the market is still volatile

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
