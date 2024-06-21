Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home VanEck Introduces Bitcoin ETF on Australian Stock Exchange: Will it Replicate the Success Gained in US Market?
Crypto News

VanEck Introduces Bitcoin ETF on Australian Stock Exchange: Will it Replicate the Success Gained in US Market?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Following its debut in the US market, Spot Bitcoin ETFs have garnered significant interest in other jurisdictions. The VanEck Bitcoin ETF has gone live on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today, June 20, as the first BTC ETF on the country’s primary stock exchange.

Also, the VanEck Bitcoin ETF will begin trading on the ASX exchange with an initial capital of 985,000 AUD ($657,000). Interestingly, the VanEck Bitcoin ETF is a feeder fund for the $647 million VanEck Bitcoin Trust in the United States. 

Australia Set to Integrate More Bitcoin ETF Products to the Stock Market Soon

According to a recent report, Sydney-based DigitalX and BetaShares Holdings are gearing up to list their ETFs on the ASX exchange. However, a source close to the ASX revealed that VanEck is the only applicant receiving their approval. Discussions are still ongoing with other potential issuers. 

Some crypto ETFs are already operating on CBOE Australia, the country’s secondary stock exchange. The three funds on CBOE Australia are Global X 21Shares Bitcoin, Global X21Shares Ethereum, and Monochrome Bitcoin. These funds collectively boast assets under management of approximately $90 million.

The remarkable success and large inflow of funds into the US Bitcoin ETFs following their launch in January has raised optimism for Australia’s BTC ETFs. However, market uncertainty has resulted in massive outflows from the US Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the past week.

Meanwhile, the crypto-friendly regions in the Asian-Pacific display massive interest in offering investors Bitcoin ETFs. In a recent report, Rebecca Sin, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, highlighted the Asian-Pacific region’s potential.

The analyst expects the Asian-Pacific region’s virtual-asset ETFs to exceed $3 billion in a few years. Sin also believes the top three Asian-pacific markets, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea, will get an equal share of this figure.

Major Banks to Approve Bitcoin ETFs

Meanwhile, a Bernstein report reveals that top banking institutions are close to approving some top Bitcoin ETFs.

The US spot Bitcoin ETFs are losing their initial euphoria as the market rush begins to cool down. However, Bernstein predicts that the combined assets under management of UETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum will rise to $450 billion.

According to Bernstein, the US ETFs must record an inflow of $100 billion in the next 18-24 months. The analysts also projected bullish prices for Bitcoin despite its current decline. 

Bernstein believes that Bitcoin’s price will increase to $90,000 in 2024, breaking above all all-time highs below $75,000. They believe Bitcoin will hit its cycle high of $150,000 at some point in 2025. 

Additionally, the analysts predict that BTC will rise to $500,000 by 2029 and $1 million by 2033. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 AMD Confirms Latest Cyberattack: Says There’ll Be No Material Impact on Its Business
2 VanEck Introduces Bitcoin ETF on Australian Stock Exchange: Will it Replicate the Success Gained in US Market?
3 Worldcoin (WLD)’s Price Rallies Following Sam Altman’s Plans to Enter Ecuador
4 President Javier Milei Expresses Support for Bitcoin, Aligning Argentina with El Salvador
5 Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Reveals Formation of Fallen Wedge – Is the Coin Ready to Soar?

Latest News

AMD Confirms Cyberattack: No Material Impact on Its Business
News

AMD Confirms Latest Cyberattack: Says There’ll Be No Material Impact on Its Business

Krishi Chowdhary
Worldcoin (WLD)’s Price Rallies Following Sam Altman’s Plans to Enter Ecuador
Crypto News

Worldcoin (WLD)’s Price Rallies Following Sam Altman’s Plans to Enter Ecuador

Rida Fatima

Worldcoin (WLD) rallied today, following an announcement of expansion plans to Ecuador. Remarkably, Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, unveiled its plans to introduce the World ID orb verifications...

President Javier Milei Expresses Support for Bitcoin, Aligning Argentina with El Salvador
Crypto News

President Javier Milei Expresses Support for Bitcoin, Aligning Argentina with El Salvador

Rida Fatima

Argentinian President Javier Milei has expressed interest and support in the ever-competitive Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market. This move is crucial as it signals a potential shift in the country’s economic...

Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Reveals Formation of Fallen Wedge – Is the Coin Ready to Soar?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Reveals Formation of Fallen Wedge – Is the Coin Ready to Soar?

Rida Fatima
Crypto News

AI-Driven Meme Coin Presale Soars Past $6M – Could This Be the Next Crypto Trend?

Leah Alger
The Digital Currency Dilemma – Will CBDCs Revolutionize Finance or Flop?
Crypto News

The Digital Currency Dilemma – Will CBDCs Revolutionize Finance or Flop?

Lora Pance
FTC Refers Complaint against TikTok over Violation of Child Privacy Laws to the DOJ
News

FTC Refers Complaint against TikTok over Violation of Child Privacy Laws to the DOJ

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.