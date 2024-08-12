Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro won the election by a narrow margin, triggering nationwide protests.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro won the election by a narrow margin, triggering nationwide protests. In response to the protests, the government blocked Internet access across the country, affecting platforms like Binance, X, and Signal.

In response to the protests, the government blocked Internet access across the country, affecting platforms like Binance, X, and Signal. The ban might have serious implications for Venezuelans who relied on Binance as a lifeline against hyperinflation.

On August 9, Venezuela restricted access to the Internet amid nationwide priests over election results. The block also affected the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, hindering Venezuelans from trading on the platform.

Maduro Wins by a Slim Majority

This year, over half of the world’s population goes to the polls to vote for a president, including citizens of Venezuela.

Last week’s elections resulted in the victory of President Nicolás Maduro with 51% of the votes. His opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia, secured the support of 44% of Venezuelans.

The opposition questioned the election’s legitimacy and accused Maduro of fraud. In response, the Venezuelan government cracked down on political figures and citizens challenging the election outcome.

Maduro’s administration jailed protesters and restricted Internet access throughout the country, claiming that opponents incite violence through social media like X.

In a public spat between Maduro and Elon Musk preceding the ban, both accepted the challenge to fight each other, with Musk promising to ‘carry Maduro to Gitmo on a donkey.’

Other affected platforms include the popular messenger app Signal and e-commerce websites like MercadoLibre.

Binance Block Devastates Venezuelans

The Binance ban will have far-reaching consequences for many Venezuelans, as crypto has become a critical economic lifeline for locals due to the devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.

Hyperinflation created a desperate demand for US dollars as a stable store of value. Crypto exchanges like Binance addressed this shortfall, allowing Venezuelans to convert bolivar for stablecoins and Bitcoin ($BTC).

Binance confirmed the block on its X account and assured users their funds remain safe. The exchange is monitoring the situation and strives to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Closing Remarks

The ongoing Binance ban highlights the dilemma of crypto regulations: how to control an inherently decentralized industry that operates largely outside traditional financial and political systems.

As we watch post-election protests in Venezuela unfold, one thing is certain – an outright ban isn’t the answer to earning public trust.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now