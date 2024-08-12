Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest
Crypto News

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro won the election by a narrow margin, triggering nationwide protests.
  • In response to the protests, the government blocked Internet access across the country, affecting platforms like Binance, X, and Signal.
  • The ban might have serious implications for Venezuelans who relied on Binance as a lifeline against hyperinflation.

Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest

On August 9, Venezuela restricted access to the Internet amid nationwide priests over election results. The block also affected the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, hindering Venezuelans from trading on the platform.

Maduro Wins by a Slim Majority

This year, over half of the world’s population goes to the polls to vote for a president, including citizens of Venezuela.

Last week’s elections resulted in the victory of President Nicolás Maduro with 51% of the votes. His opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia, secured the support of 44% of Venezuelans.

The opposition questioned the election’s legitimacy and accused Maduro of fraud. In response, the Venezuelan government cracked down on political figures and citizens challenging the election outcome.

Maduro’s administration jailed protesters and restricted Internet access throughout the country, claiming that opponents incite violence through social media like X.

In a public spat between Maduro and Elon Musk preceding the ban, both accepted the challenge to fight each other, with Musk promising to ‘carry Maduro to Gitmo on a donkey.’

Other affected platforms include the popular messenger app Signal and e-commerce websites like MercadoLibre.

Binance Block Devastates Venezuelans

The Binance ban will have far-reaching consequences for many Venezuelans, as crypto has become a critical economic lifeline for locals due to the devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.

Hyperinflation created a desperate demand for US dollars as a stable store of value. Crypto exchanges like Binance addressed this shortfall, allowing Venezuelans to convert bolivar for stablecoins and Bitcoin ($BTC).

Binance confirmed the block on its X account and assured users their funds remain safe. The exchange is monitoring the situation and strives to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Closing Remarks

The ongoing Binance ban highlights the dilemma of crypto regulations: how to control an inherently decentralized industry that operates largely outside traditional financial and political systems.

As we watch post-election protests in Venezuela unfold, one thing is certain – an outright ban isn’t the answer to earning public trust.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
2 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
3 Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
4 Venezuela Blocks Binance Amid Post-Election Unrest
5 Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen

Latest News

Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
Crypto News

Speed Wallet Implements $USDT-L on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

Alex Popa
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk
News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Bans X for 10 Days after Public Dispute with Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he plans to ban social media platform X for 10 days in the country. This comes after he had a public spat with...

Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale
News

Popular Cybersecurity Firm Trend Micro Is Considering Sale

Krishi Chowdhary

Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro is apparently considering a sale. The company is currently valued at 950 billion yen ($6.5 billion). The news came via a Reuters report on Thursday, which...

Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen
Crypto News

Canto Blockchain Experiences 33-Hour Outage, No Funds Stolen

Alex Popa
Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork
Crypto News

Shibarium Confirms Automated Shiba Inu Burns in New Hard Fork

Rida Fatima
Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 - Report
Crypto News

Tether Plans to Increase Workforce to 200 in Mid-2025 – Report

Rida Fatima
Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
Crypto News

Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.