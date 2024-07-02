Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Vitalik Buterin Says Single Slot Finality Mechanism To Boost Ethereum Transaction Speed
Crypto News

Vitalik Buterin Says Single Slot Finality Mechanism To Boost Ethereum Transaction Speed

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Faster transaction confirmation time is one feature that gives blockchain networks a competitive edge over their counterparts. So, developers are constantly researching and exploring various improvement methods in this area. 

In a blog post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed a finality mechanism to reduce transaction confirmation latencies on Ethereum. Buterin detailed how switching from Ethereum’s current epoch architecture to the Single Slot Finality (SSF) mechanism could enhance transaction speed. 

Ethereum Considers Single-Slot Finality

In his blog post, Buterin outlined the roadmap to implementing this new idea and potential challenges. While Ethereum’s Gasper consensus mechanism finalizes transactions in about 12.8 minutes, Buterin says implementing SSF could improve transaction time to hundreds of milliseconds.

The Gasper consensus uses a slot-and-epoch finality mechanism, which requires validators to cast votes on-chain every 12-second slot. The validators can only vote once over 32 slots, which takes 6.4 minutes. 

Afterward, the votes are interpreted as messages in a PBFT-like consensus algorithm to give a finality after two epochs. The entire process takes approximately 12.8 minutes. 

Buterin acknowledges that nearly 13 minutes is too long for anyone to wait before confirming their transaction. This latency is a significant drawback of using the Gasper consensus mechanism. 

Moreover, the slot-by-slog and epoch-by-epoch finality framework is complex, with several bug interactions. 

Therefore, Buterin proposes implementing a single-slot finality (SSF) mechanism to simplify the transaction confirmation process. The Ethereum co-founder explained that SSF works like the Tendermint consensus model, where one block is finalized before creating the next block, making the process faster. 

Such a progressive consensus mechanism will secure Ethereum’s speed and efficiency, allowing it to continue working even if some validators go offline. Buterin tags this SSF mechanism as Secure Speed Finality.

Key Challenge Associated with the SSF Mechanism

While SSF has several advantages, it also has its challenges. In his blog post, Buterin highlighted a key challenge of implementing single-slot finality on Ethereum. 

He noted that naively implementing SSF means every Ethereum staker must publish two messages every 12 seconds. Such a practice will impose a significant load on the blockchain, which it may find difficult to handle.

Buterin suggested implementing Orbit-like SSF techniques to mitigate the challenges. This approach will help reduce the number of validators required to sign each slot, lowering the 32 ETH staking threshold.

While this design could speed up finality, users still need to wait 5-20 seconds, making it an imperfect solution.

Buterin wrote: “There are clever ideas for how to mitigate this, including the very recent orbit SSF proposal. But even still, while it improves US significantly by making finality come faster, it doesn’t change the fact that users need to wait 5-20 seconds.”

However, Buterin noted that Orbit SSF techniques are still very novel. So, slot-and-epoch consensus designs in which Orbit SSF is the epoch remain underexplored. 

There’s still no best way to approach this concern, and developers are still trying to find the ideal solution to enhance transaction finality. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Vitalik Buterin Says Single Slot Finality Mechanism To Boost Ethereum Transaction Speed
2 NFT Sales Declined by 44% During Crypto Market Slump, While Meme Coins Soared in Q2, 2024
3 Bitcoin Set To Turn Bullish in July Based on Historical Performance
4 Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Analyst Claims DOGE Set for a Rebound
5 Seasoned Crypto Trader Expects XRP to Rise by 600% and Reach $3.3 Soon

Latest News

NFT Sales Declined by 44% During Crypto Market Slump, While Meme Coins Soared in Q2, 2024
Crypto News

NFT Sales Declined by 44% During Crypto Market Slump, While Meme Coins Soared in Q2, 2024

Rida Fatima
Crypto News

Bitcoin Set To Turn Bullish in July Based on Historical Performance

Rida Fatima

Following its lackluster performance in June, Bitcoin may rebound significantly in July based on historical price patterns. BTC lost almost 7% of its gains in June as the sellers dominated...

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Analyst Claims DOGE Set for a Rebound
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Top Analyst Claims DOGE Set for a Rebound

Rida Fatima

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining momentum after a prolonged period of decline. The meme coin’s recent strides suggest a possible shift towards bullish territory. Given this development, market participants are optimistic...

Seasoned Crypto Trader Expects XRP to Rise by 600% and Reach $3.3 Soon
Crypto News

Seasoned Crypto Trader Expects XRP to Rise by 600% and Reach $3.3 Soon

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Stables as Trump Gains Ground Against Biden in Presidential Debate
Crypto News

Bitcoin Stables as Donald Trump Gains Ground Against Biden in Presidential Debate

Rida Fatima
Euro Semi-Finals
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Semi-Finals in Euro 2024 – Live Stream

Anwesha Roy
New Base Meme Token Flies Past $2.2M in Presale – Will Base Dawgz Spearhead The Next Crypto Coin Bull Run?
Crypto News

New Base Meme Token Flies Past $2.2M in Presale – Will Base Dawgz Spearhead The Next Crypto Coin Bull Run?

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.