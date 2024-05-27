Countries
$WAI Presale Breaks Past $3M at a Pace of $100,000/Day, Follows $TURBO Up 60%
Crypto News

$WAI Presale Breaks Past $3M at a Pace of $100,000/Day, Follows $TURBO Up 60%

WienerAI ($WAI), a new project that combines memes and artificial intelligence (AI), surpassed the $3M milestone on presale. Although the presale started slow, it has now gained traction, with positive community sentiment evident from $1M raised in a week.

Another meme coin-meets-AI, Turbo ($TURBO), surged 60% last Friday, translating into a 375% weekly increase. The meme coin frenzy is going strong, but investors clearly seek utility beyond tradeability.

Over 30% of $WAI tokens are sold out, and we expect the presale to speed up further with the launch of the WienerAI trading bot.

However, early investors still have an opportunity to stake $WAI tokens at a 328% dynamic APY. This means you can earn over $1.6K in a year by buying $500 worth of $WAI now. Wiener AI $3M milestone

The Meme Coin Frenzy Is Ongoing

Meme token prices surged in Q1 2024 after a long crypto winter. The recent return of Keith Gill (known as Roaring Kitty online), who drove the meme stock mania in 2021, sparked a new wave of hype.

As a result, several meme coins showed significant price increases last week:

The $ETH ETF approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also plays a role in this bull run.

$ETH grew by 26% last week, with a 17% steep increase on May 21. This shows strong investor confidence in the token and its ecosystem.

Most importantly, the influx of new capital into the Ethereum market fuels other ERC-20 tokens, including $TURBO and $WAI.

Ethereum price trend end of May 2024

$WAI Presale Gains Momentum – Can It Sustain It?

The $WAI presale was going at a slow, yet steady pace until the $ETH ETF approval triggered a flurry of crypto enthusiasts to the project. Investors bought over $34K worth of $WAI in the last 24 hours, with some spending nearly $7K in one transaction.

WienerAI 7K USD buy
Source: Etherscan.io

According to the WienerAI whitepaper, developers will soon roll out the AI trading bot that maximizes your earnings. This launch may act as a catalyst for $WAI price increase post-listing, helping it reach the predicted $0.0045.

Influencers like ClayBro note the $WAI community grows at a steady rate, counting over 9K followers on X.

While some projects reach their fundraising goals sooner (take Dogeverse, for example), WienerAI might actually benefit from the slower pace. The project team can focus on building a strong product and cultivating an engaged community, reducing the risk of a hype-and-bust scenario.

A steady presale pace also benefits investors, who get more time to earn up to 328% staking APY.

One $WAI is now worth $0.000711, so $500 will get you 703,234 tokens.

If you stake $500 immediately, you can earn $1.6K in a year given the current token price. However, actual returns might be even higher if $WAI reaches its forecasted price of $0.0045.

To buy $WAI, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, enter the number of tokens to buy, and confirm the transaction. You can also lock up the tokens immediately to earn passive rewards per the Staking page.

Final Words

SEC’s approval of $ETH ETF and Roaring Kitty’s return create a favorable environment for ERC-20 meme tokens to flourish. We already see $WAI experiencing a bump, and this trajectory is likely to continue.

As always, don’t forget to DYOR before investing. The crypto market is volatile, so only invest as much as you’re prepared to lose if something goes wrong.

