Wall Street Analyst Believes Selling XRP Now is Similar to Selling Microsoft and Apple Stock in Early Stage

A recent report from crypto hedge funds analysis company, the Crypto Fund Research Institute, revealed that the overall value of all digital assets (including cryptocurrencies like XRP and stablecoins) has expanded by over 200% in the last year.

It also found that some of the biggest players in the finance industry predict that the digital asset market will hit a $14.5 trillion investment in the following years. 

Furthermore, a prominent crypto influencer shared similar views regarding the virtual asset industry in the coming years. 

Crypto Market Cap to Hit $14.5 Trillion 

Two of the world’s largest financial institutes have recently projected that the total assets market will soon experience a massive boom in the coming years. The Crypto Fund Research Institute released this update on August 20. 

According to the document from CFRI, the global assets market will be valued at about $145.5 trillion by 2025. It also showed that 10% ($14.5 trillion) of this overall predicted value would be gotten from digital assets. 

Amid this update, Wall Street Expert Linda P. Jones shared a similar view to the CFRI report in a recent post on X.  

She is positive that when the mainstream bull run comes into the picture, the market will rise exponentially and reward crypto token holders for assets like Ripple’s XRP token.

The Wall Street expert expressed her optimism for Ripple’s XRP coin and her expectations of the coin surging to groundbreaking heights in the coming years on X. 

Jones compared the selling of the XRP coin now to selling Microsoft or Apple stocks in the beginning stages, implying that investors and traders should stuff their portfolios with the coin. 

Is XRP the New Apple and Microsoft Stocks?

The Wall Street Pro-XRP expert compared the ongoing situation to the early investors of the existing FinTech industry titans who held onto their stocks while still in their early stages. 

Thus, she asked her followers and other crypto pundits if they knew they had the next Apple or Microsoft Stock and if they would be in a hurry to sell it in its beginning phase. 

Microsoft’s official website notably reveals that the company went public in 1986, offering $21 per share. The company’s shares have skyrocketed to more than $300 per share. 

In a similar update, FinTech giant Apple Inc. went public in 1980, and its stocks sold at $22 per share. Currently, the company’s stock is worth $174.49. 

Similarly, the crypto industry supporter experts XRP coin to also expand massively. One of the major possible contributors to such growth is if Ripple goes public. Experts are positive that the token will register double digits in years to come. 

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

