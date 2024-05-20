$WAI Tops $2.3 Million as GME Dips, 4X Gains But For for How Long?

After its presale recently launched, WienerAI ($WAI) surged above $2.3M, offering investors 418% APY in staking rewards. Early birds have already staked over 2.4B tokens, aiming for long-term profits.

$WAI is following in the footsteps of another AI meme coin, ScottyAI, which raised almost $10M during its presale. Last week’s meme coin frenzy caused by Keith Gill’s return to X likely led to WienerAI’s popularity surge.

GME’s recent dip (–19.73% since Friday) and volatility might have also played a role in the success of meme coins, including $WAI.

If you staked $867 $WAI now, you’d make $3,624 in a year.

The project’s energy efficiency, Coinsult audit, and >4x staking rewards make it an attractive buy for many investors. Let’s explore WienerAI in more detail.

GameStop Dips 27.85% Over the Weekend as Meme Coins Surge

GameStop (GME) stock plummeted from $29.37 to $21.19 in less than an hour on Friday morning, a 27.85% decrease.

This happened after the company announced a new share offering and lower-than-expected Q1 revenue. The revenue fell short of 2023 Q1’s $1.24B and below Wall Street estimates of $1.1B.

GME’s dip was preceded by a meme coin frenzy last week, with increases from 2% to 13%. Ethereum also pumped by 4.35%, leading many ERC-20 meme coins to follow suit.

GME’s dip isn’t likely to last, as TheRoaringKitty keeps posting on X and encourages investors to trust him once more. His bullish ways still haven’t changed from the last GameStop pump in 2021.

There’s undoubtedly much activity surrounding GME. The stock’s trading volume is significantly large, with almost 100M buy and sell orders, whereas stocks like SPY, AAPL, and TSLA barely reach 70,000 combined.

WienerAI – AI Meme Coin with 418% APY and Trading Bot

💰 $WAI tops 2.3M during presale due to the recent surge in investor interest and offers >4x APY in staking rewards.

This AI meme coin launched less than a month ago and investors are already flocking to it. Our WienerAI price prediction explains why.

Here’s an overview of the discussion:

Combines two popular niches : meme coins and AI

: meme coins and AI Trading bot functionality

Trading bot functionality Long-term staking with profitable API that will increase liquidity

Long-term staking with profitable API that will increase liquidity ERC-20 token with faster transactions and lower fees

ERC-20 token with faster transactions and lower fees Loyal supporters on X

Loyal supporters on X Strategic tokenomics targeting long-term growth

Strategic tokenomics targeting long-term growth Coinsult audit

$WAI’s recent announcement of a trading bot promises a predictive, noob-friendly, and instant trading experience. With zero fees and seamless token swaps, it’s no wonder investors see a golden opportunity in WienerAI.

Contrary to the usual fickleness of the meme coin community, the project’s over 9,300 X followers are also unexpectedly loyal, celebrating the presale milestones alongside developers. Most investors who buy WienerAI stake the tokens for long-term profits, which also benefits the ecosystem.

‘WienerAI’ Raises Over $2 Million in Crypto Presale – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? – ReadWritehttps://t.co/dfaBBHgflO — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) May 18, 2024

Staking is a significant reason for $WAI’s recent presale surge. With over 400% APY, investors stand to quadruple their investments in one year.

When you stake $WAI, you relinquish control of the tokens during the a lock-up period, an amount of time set by the staking pool. During that time, you can’t withdraw or sell the tokens.

💰 If you buy 1,222,849 $WAI (worth $867) today, you’d have 11,824,949.82 $WAI in a year, equal to $4,491.06 with the current 418% APY.

However, this prediction doesn’t account for $WAI’s guaranteed price increase as the presale continues raising funds. While the APY will drop, your $WAI tokens will be worth more after a year, especially if the project launches successfully on exchanges.

Summing Up

$WAI tops $2.3M in presale funds, bringing it closer to its target of $2.7M. At that point, the $WAI token price will increase, bringing profits to early investors.

The project brings significant utility with its trading bot, a step up from most meme coins’ hype-fueled FOMO marketing.

Nevertheless, we recommend you DYOR, read WienerAI’s whitepaper and roadmap, and get a feel of the project’s community and fundamentals before investing.

