Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home $WAI Tops $2.3 Million as GME Dips, 4X Gains But For for How Long?
Crypto News

$WAI Tops $2.3 Million as GME Dips, 4X Gains But For for How Long?

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

$WAI Tops $2.3 Million as GME Dips, 4X Gains for How Long

After its presale recently launched, WienerAI ($WAI) surged above $2.3M, offering investors 418% APY in staking rewards. Early birds have already staked over 2.4B tokens, aiming for long-term profits.

$WAI is following in the footsteps of another AI meme coin, ScottyAI, which raised almost $10M during its presale. Last week’s meme coin frenzy caused by Keith Gill’s return to X likely led to WienerAI’s popularity surge.

GME’s recent dip (–19.73% since Friday) and volatility might have also played a role in the success of meme coins, including $WAI.

If you staked $867 $WAI now, you’d make $3,624 in a year.

The project’s energy efficiency, Coinsult audit, and >4x staking rewards make it an attractive buy for many investors. Let’s explore WienerAI in more detail.

GameStop Dips 27.85% Over the Weekend as Meme Coins Surge

GameStop (GME) stock plummeted from $29.37 to $21.19 in less than an hour on Friday morning, a 27.85% decrease.

GME stock dip last week

This happened after the company announced a new share offering and lower-than-expected Q1 revenue. The revenue fell short of 2023 Q1’s $1.24B and below Wall Street estimates of $1.1B.

GME’s dip was preceded by a meme coin frenzy last week, with increases from 2% to 13%. Ethereum also pumped by 4.35%, leading many ERC-20 meme coins to follow suit.

Meme coin frenzy last week

GME’s dip isn’t likely to last, as TheRoaringKitty keeps posting on X and encourages investors to trust him once more. His bullish ways still haven’t changed from the last GameStop pump in 2021.

There’s undoubtedly much activity surrounding GME. The stock’s trading volume is significantly large, with almost 100M buy and sell orders, whereas stocks like SPY, AAPL, and TSLA barely reach 70,000 combined.

WienerAI – AI Meme Coin with 418% APY and Trading Bot

💰 $WAI tops 2.3M during presale due to the recent surge in investor interest and offers >4x APY in staking rewards.

This AI meme coin launched less than a month ago and investors are already flocking to it. Our WienerAI price prediction explains why.

Here’s an overview of the discussion:

  • Combines two popular niches: meme coins and AI
  • Trading bot functionality
  • Long-term staking with profitable API that will increase liquidity
  • ERC-20 token with faster transactions and lower fees
  • Loyal supporters on X
  • Strategic tokenomics targeting long-term growth
  • Coinsult audit

$WAI’s recent announcement of a trading bot promises a predictive, noob-friendly, and instant trading experience. With zero fees and seamless token swaps, it’s no wonder investors see a golden opportunity in WienerAI.

Contrary to the usual fickleness of the meme coin community, the project’s over 9,300 X followers are also unexpectedly loyal, celebrating the presale milestones alongside developers. Most investors who buy WienerAI stake the tokens for long-term profits, which also benefits the ecosystem.

Staking is a significant reason for $WAI’s recent presale surge. With over 400% APY, investors stand to quadruple their investments in one year.

When you stake $WAI, you relinquish control of the tokens during the a lock-up period, an amount of time set by the staking pool. During that time, you can’t withdraw or sell the tokens.

💰 If you buy 1,222,849 $WAI (worth $867) today, you’d have 11,824,949.82 $WAI in a year, equal to $4,491.06 with the current 418% APY.

However, this prediction doesn’t account for $WAI’s guaranteed price increase as the presale continues raising funds. While the APY will drop, your $WAI tokens will be worth more after a year, especially if the project launches successfully on exchanges.

Visit the official presale website to stake WienerAI for long-term profits.

Summing Up

$WAI tops $2.3M in presale funds, bringing it closer to its target of $2.7M. At that point, the $WAI token price will increase, bringing profits to early investors.

The project brings significant utility with its trading bot, a step up from most meme coins’ hype-fueled FOMO marketing.

Nevertheless, we recommend you DYOR, read WienerAI’s whitepaper and roadmap, and get a feel of the project’s community and fundamentals before investing.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 $WAI Tops $2.3 Million as GME Dips, 4X Gains But For for How Long?
2 Sony Music Group Sends Warning Letter to 700 Firms Asking Them to Stop Using Its Content for AI
3 4 Tools You Need for a Successful Startup
4 Elon Musk Launches SpaceX Starlink in Indonesia to Advance Remote Healthcare
5 OpenAI Dissolves AI Safety Team after Co-founder Resignation

Latest News

Sony Music Group Sends Warning Letter to 700 Firms Asking Them to Stop Using Its Content for AI
News

Sony Music Group Sends Warning Letter to 700 Firms Asking Them to Stop Using Its Content for AI

Krishi Chowdhary
Tools for startups
Community Contributions

4 Tools You Need for a Successful Startup

Renee Johnson

You need more than just a dream and some cash to launch a successful business. You also need the right tools to turn a profit as quickly as possible. However,...

Musk Launches Starlink in Indonesia For Remote Healthcare
News

Elon Musk Launches SpaceX Starlink in Indonesia to Advance Remote Healthcare

Krishi Chowdhary

On Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, together with the Indonesian Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, launched the Starlink satellite internet service for the country’s health sector. The launch is aimed...

OpenAI Dissolves Its AI Safety Team
News

OpenAI Dissolves AI Safety Team after Co-founder Resignation

Krishi Chowdhary
$SEAL Rushes past $1.4 Million, Bullish for Meme Coins
Crypto News

$SEAL Rushes past $1.6 Million, Bullish for Meme Coins

Alex Popa
TikTok Is Testing 60-Minute Videos to Compete with YouTube - No Official Release Date Revealed
News

TikTok Is Testing 60-Minute Videos to Compete with YouTube – No Official Release Date Revealed

Krishi Chowdhary
EU Probes into Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for Not Doing Enough to Ensure Child Safety
News

EU Probes into Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for Not Doing Enough to Ensure Child Safety

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.