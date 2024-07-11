Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Whale Moves 16,449 ETH from Binance Ahead of Spot Ethereum ETF Approval
Crypto News

Whale Moves 16,449 ETH from Binance Ahead of Spot Ethereum ETF Approval

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ether price holds strong above the $3,000 threshold as anticipation for spot Ethereum ETFs in the US heightens. With the odds of the ETF listing increasing, Ethereum has seen increased whale movement.

On-chain data analytics platform Spot On Chain recently spotted an Ethereum withdrawing 16,449 ETH worth $50.3 million from Binance. This massive purchase coincides with Ethereum’s recent price rebound, suggesting that Big investors are bagging more ETH ahead of the ETF approval.

New Ethereum Whale Accumulates $50 Million in Ether

The report revealed the recent purchase was the wallet address’ first significant ETH accumulation, suggesting the investor might be a new whale. The whale has moved all the newly acquired Ether to a new wallet and continues to hold them there.

This massive accumulation ahead of the spot ETH ETF launch anticipated next week suggests bullish investor sentiment on Ethereum. Most investors might already be amassing coins, believing Ethereum will mirror Bitcoin’s move following the spot BTC ETF launch.

Meanwhile, Golem Network, a decentralized computing platform, appears to have been selling its Ethereum holdings for the past five days. Lookonchain data reveals that Golem transferred 24,400 ETH worth $72 million to Binance, Coinbase, and Bitfinex on July 8

Later, on July 9, the protocol deposited another 4,600 ETH valued at $14.1 million to Bitfinex and Binance. Golem has moved 29,000 ETH valued at approximately $90 million on Bitfinex, Coinbase, and Binance. 

Golem amassed 820,000 ETH through an ICO in November 2016, when Ethereum traded at $10.2. Following its recent sales, the protocol currently holds 123,034 ETH.

While the purpose of the massive ETH transfers remains unknown, some speculate Golem might be either liquidating or reallocating its assets

Will Ethereum Price Soar After the ETF Launch?

Debates about the potential impact of the upcoming ETFs on the price of Ethereum have increased over the past few weeks. Many believe Ethereum valuation will increase as the spot ETH ETFs attract substantial institutional investment.

In a recent report, K33 Research analysts said spot ETH ETF inflows could propel Ethereum higher, outperforming Bitcoin in weeks post-launch. While Ethereum has underperformed Bitcoin over the last 12 months, K33 believes the cryptocurrency has a bullish outlook ahead.

In addition, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer, Matt Hougan, said the spot ETH ETF launch will transform the Ethereum investment landscape. Hougan believes spot Ether ETFs could amass up to $15 billion in inflows over their first 18 trading months. 

It’s worth noting that Bitwise is among the asset managers vying for the SEC’s approval to list a spot ETH ETF in the US. During a July 9 Bloomberg interview, Bitwise’s Chief Compliance Officer Katheren Dowling confirmed that the ETF approval is nearer. 

The ETF issuers have already submitted their S-1 amendments to the SEC, and analysts expect the regulator to endorse them sometime next week

Other Ethereum investment products have already picked pace, receiving $10.2 million in inflows last week as institutional interest heightens.

The products recorded a similar trend following the approval of the ETFs’ 19b-4 fillings in May. This fit has boosted investor confidence, with many anticipating even more inflows for the spot ETH ETFs when they go live. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Meta Updates Its Hate Speech Policy to Remove Posts Speaking Negatively About Zionists
2 Whale Moves 16,449 ETH from Binance Ahead of Spot Ethereum ETF Approval
3 Italy’s Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days
4 Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
5 Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?

Latest News

Meta Updates Its Hate Speech Policy Regarding Zionists Posts
News

Meta Updates Its Hate Speech Policy to Remove Posts Speaking Negatively About Zionists

Krishi Chowdhary
Italy's Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days
Crypto News

Italy’s Central Bank to Publish Crypto Guidelines in Coming Days

Rida Fatima

The Bank of Italy is considering releasing new guidelines to navigate the forthcoming European Union crypto regulations. The Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta announced this significant development during a speech...

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17

Rida Fatima

XRP has struggled below the $1 price range with factors such as Ripple’s legal battle with the US SEC limiting its ascent. Moreover, many argue that Ripple’s monthly escrow token...

Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?
Crypto News

Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?

Rida Fatima
Biggest Crypto Scams
Crypto Statistics

The Biggest Crypto Scams of All Time – 2024 Update

Diana Ploscaru
Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x
Crypto News

Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

Leah Alger
Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.