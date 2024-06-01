Countries
Top Dogs – Why PlayDoge is Poised to Explode 170x
Crypto News

Top Dogs – Why PlayDoge is Poised to Explode 170x

Leah Alger
Updated:
Top Dogs – Why PlayDoge P2E is Poised to Explode 170x

In the ever-evolving crypto space, canine-themed meme coins continue to attract abundant attention. CoinMarketCap shows that seven of the top ten meme coins are dog-inspired.

While Dogecoin ($DOGE) leads the pack, PlayDoge ($PLAY), a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin, has the potential to become the top dog.

Its presale timing is fortuitous. The popularity of all things Doge and P2E projects shows no sign of abating, with the market cap of P2E tokens at $13.7B

Embracing 90s nostalgia, PlayDoge ‘is a mobile-based P2E game that transforms the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet.’ 

The presale is currently in stage two, with over four days until the next price rise ($0.00502). 

However, its GameFi ecosystem isn’t enough to take it to the big league. Let’s discuss the other factors that could contribute to $PLAY’s success and potentially see a 170x return.

Exploring the Canine Crypto Craze

Dogecoin is the top dog-centric meme coin with a market cap of $23.1B, while Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is in second place with a $14.9B market cap.

Top meme coins by market cap

Amidst this dog frenzy, Dog-Go-To-The-Moon ($DOG) is also making itself heard. Its price surged 104.94% this past week, from $0.0039 to $0.00799. 

Dog-Go-To-The-Moon ($DOG) 7-day price movement

Furthermore, Floki ($FLOKI) has spiked by 31.78% in the last week, bringing its price to $0.000259 and market cap to $2.52B. 

DogWifHat ($WIF) also witnessed an impressive increase of 19.70%, while Bonk ($BONK) saw a growth of 3.26% in the same period. 

Visit the official presale website to learn more about PlayDoge and see if it’s a worthwhile investment.

PlayDoge – The New Top Dog on the Block? 

PlayDoge is a mobile-based P2E game on the BNB Smart Chain that pays homage to the renowned Doge meme. This 2D game has 8-bit Tamagotchi-style graphics, and players earn $PLAY tokens by nurturing their Doge pet. 

PlayDoge P2E Doge companion game

$PLAY has raised $805K and is in the second stage of a 40-stage presale. It’s currently worth $0.00501, up from $0.005, and the next price increase ($0.00502) is in just over four days.

PlayDoge price and amount raised

PlayDoge has a total token supply of 9.4B tokens allocated as such: 

  • Presale: 50% (4.7B)
  • Marketing: 12.5% (1.175B)
  • Project funds: 12.5% (1.175B)
  • Liquidity: 11.5% (1.081B)
  • Community rewards: 7.5% (705M)
  • Staking: 6% (564M) 

Impressively, 51.7K $PLAY has already been staked. Currently, staking rewards are 364% APY. 

To buy $PLAY, visit the presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction.

Could PlayDoge Do 170x? 

Its Doge-related theme will undoubtedly help its success, but PlayDoge’s niche will help ensure it’s one of the winners. 

Take BabyDoge as an example, which currently has a market cap of $758.8M (on the BNB Chain) and 1.87M token holders. According to Dextools data, investors who got in early are seeing a 17,556% (170x) return on their investment (ROI). 

And those who bought before the coin was listed on DEXs have seen an even more impressive ROI.

While BabyDoge’s commitment to animal welfare and an AI-powered meme image generator are admirable, $PLAY has more to offer.

$PLAY’s uniqueness lies in its gaming-centric ecosystem, which heavily emphasizes P2E rewards, unlike most other GameFi coins with a more diverse approach. Considering the video game industry might reach approximately $665B by 2033, PlayDoge’s decision seems a good one.

With the current meme coin frenzy that saw coins like $PEPE achieve 101% in one month, PlayDoge has a real chance to surpass BabyDoge’s performance. 

To Conclude

PlayDoge is a promising P2E project offering a unique GameFi experience for token holders. In four days, $PLAY will move to the third presale stage, when the price will increase to $0.00502.

Given the overall hype around Doge coins and the foreseeable growth of the video game industry, PlayDoge seems well-positioned for healthy growth, perhaps surpassing BayDoge’s 170x ROI.

Remember to DYOR before investing in crypto meme coins. Hype and FOMO typically lead to unexpected price fluctuations that are difficult to predict. Invest responsibly and prioritize safety.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

