AI-Meme Superpowers – WienerAI Breaks $4.2M Mark in Presale
Crypto News

AI-Meme Superpowers – WienerAI Breaks $4.2M Mark in Presale

Alex Popa
Updated:
AI-Meme Superpowers – WienerAI Breaks $4.2M Mark in Presale

WienerAI ($WAI) has raised more than $4.2M during presale in just over a month, $1.5M of that in the last eight days. There are less than three days until the next price increase (currently $0.000714).

$WAI’s added utility through the AI trading bot and the 252% staking APY has attracted significant investor interest.

The crypto industry is still consolidating, with Bitcoin at $68,600 and Ethereum at $3,700, with analysts predicting a bull run. Since altcoins and meme coins tend to follow in $BTC’s footsteps, we expect the meme coin frenzy to continue in the coming months.

The global altcoin and meme coin market cap has grown by 5.20% to $590.56B in the last month.

Pepe ($PEPE), another Ethereum meme coin, has increased by 63% in the past month. The entire ERC-20 meme coin ecosystem is pumping, but WienerAI seems the most promising of the bunch.

Let’s find out why.

$ETH ETFs Approval & Roaring Kitty’s Return Promise Big Returns

The current crypto meme frenzy revolves around four key events:

  1. The Bitcoin halving on April 19
  2. The $ETH ETF approval
  3. Roaring Kitty’s return to X and subsequent $GME pump
  4. Predictions of a Dogecoin ETF

Together, these factors have significantly increased meme coin virality, with $PEPE pumping by 180%, Floki Inu ($FLOKI) by 92%, and Dog-Go-To-The-Moon ($DOG) by 109%.

We’ve also seen several successful presales that brought sizable profits to early investors. Slothana brought initial investors +250% days after listing, for instance.

Slothana price performance

WienerAI’s presale is going well, with over $4.2M raised and over $4.1B staked. In our $WAI price prediction, we estimate it might hit $0.0045 post-listing, a 500% gain for initial investors. 

WienerAI Combines AI Utility with Meme Appeal

WienerAI is more than a meme coin.

It implements an AI trading bot with zero fees, seamless token swaps, and MEV protection.

This enhances the trading experience with an instant, predictive, and noob-friendly interface.

According to the whitepaper, the AI implementation makes the smart chain ‘infinitely upgradeable’ and ‘modular.’

The token also allocates 1.38B tokens to staking and 690M to liquidity, bringing long-term stability and trading flexibility.

Like the developers’ social media presence, WienerAI’s audit by SolidProof further increases investor confidence in the project.

$WAI’s high staking rewards are another big reason for the investor hype. Over 4.1B tokens have already been staked, with more locked every day.

The current APY is 252%, so $531 invested today would turn into $1,869 in one year by just waiting.

As an AI meme coin with real utility and high APY, WienerAI also has over 11,000 followers on X, with more joining every day. WienerAI’s current presale progress also speaks volumes about its potential and community sentiment.

To buy $WAI, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and buy the tokens. If you stake them, you’ll receive your tokens once the presale ends or during the vesting period (currently unknown).

The Bottom Line – Is WienerAI a Solid Pick?

Given the project’s popularity in the community, its AI utility, and the bullish macro factors at play (like Roaring Kitty’s influence on crypto), WienerAI has real promise.

Without making financial guarantees, the project’s current presale progress and investor sentiment showcase strong fundamentals. If community support keeps building, we could see the project listed on major exchanges in the coming weeks.

Remember to DYOR and take all the necessary steps (like reading the whitepaper) to understand a meme project before investing.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
