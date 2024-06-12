Countries
Crypto News

WienerAI’s Trading Bot: The ChatGPT of Crypto – WienerAI Breaks $5.5M in Presale

Alex Popa
Updated:
One promising ERC-20 meme token has just announced several sneak peeks of its upcoming trading bot, and it riled up the community.

WienerAI ($WAI) released four screenshots on X showing how the upcoming ChatBot looks and works.

Similar to ChatGPT, the bot can hold extensive conversations about crypto. If you connect your wallet, it can also swap tokens automatically and recommend winning trades.

$WAI recently surpassed $5.5M during its presale, with a current token price of $0.000717 and a 205% staking APY.

The recent ASI Merger could propel AI projects to greater heights, which may benefit WienerAI as it nears the next price increase.

Let’s discuss why this is the case and whether WienerAI is a promising project for you.

WienerAI’s Trading Bot at a Glance – Swapping, Trading & Tracking

WienerAI’s promised AI trading bot is almost here. In a sneak peek post on X, the developers showcase the bot in action.

According to official info, this is what the chatbot can do:

  • Explain cryptocurrency concepts and educate you on the crypto space
  • Find winning trades and explain the reasoning behind its recommendations
  • Swap between tokens seamlessly without leaving the app
  • Track your positions and swap history

The bot has no trading fees and works across multiple DEXs. You can also personalize it according to your preferred trading strategy and brainstorm trading plans. Token holders also receive MEV protection for extra safety.

WienerAI’s trading bot will become available once the project is listed on exchanges.

While it’s unclear what GPT model it uses, it might use GPT-4 or a standalone model built by the developer team.

$WAI’s whitepaper promises a ‘new world where AI is synonymous with companionship and gains’ and a future where AI is both a friend and an assistant.

Given the recent influx of AI developments (like Apple Intelligence), it’s easy to see how WienerAI could receive more attention in the coming weeks.

AI Project Breaks Above $5.5M and Nears Next Price Increase

WienerAI has raised over $5.5M in just two months, and investor interest continues to grow. In the last week, investors have bought almost $100K worth of $WAI and staked over 25M tokens.

WienerAI transactions in the last week

Over 5B tokens have been staked to date with a 204% APY, and rewards are disbursed for every $ETH block mined.

💰 Investing $437 for 609,483 $WAI would lead to 1,852,828 $WAI in one year, equal to $1,328 at the current price of $0.000717.

According to our WienerAI price prediction, the token might reach $0.0045 by the end of 2024, a 535% increase from its current price.

Staking $WAI will lock the tokens during the presale. Depending on WienerAI’s vesting schedule (currently unknown), you will be able to withdraw them post-listing (plus the rewards).

To buy WienerAI, visit the official presale site, select a currency, connect your wallet, and confirm the transaction.

Verdict – Will WienerAI Become the Next Great AI Coin?

WienerAI’s milestone of $5.5M raised and upcoming AI trading chatbot should put the project into the investor spotlight.

The SingularityNET ASI merger could single-handedly make the $WAI presale a success, with enough community support and some luck.

Remember that the crypto industry is volatile, and meme coins are high-risk investments. DYOR and invest responsibly to make the most of them.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

