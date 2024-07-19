$WIF Soars 54%, Re-Entering Top 50 – Can It Reach New ATH? P2E Token $PLAY Could Be the Next Alpha Dog

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

DogWifHat ($WIF) surged 54% this week, re-entering the top 50 cryptocurrencies with a $2.3B market cap.

DogWifHat this week, re-entering the top 50 cryptocurrencies with a $2.3B market cap. Despite the overall decline in the meme coin market cap, Solana coins like $WIF, $BONK, and $POPCAT bucked the trend with a 6% daily increase.

Despite the overall decline in the meme coin market cap, Solana coins like $WIF, $BONK, and $POPCAT bucked the trend with a 6% daily increase. P2E coin PlayDoge ($PLAY) might be the next big Doge-themed coin. It surpassed the $5.7M milestone on presale and offers strong utility beyond its meme appeal.

Yesterday, Solana-based meme coin $WIF re-entered the top 50 cryptocurrencies following a 54% weekly increase. Now trading at $2.39, $WIF ranks 43rd with a $2.3B market cap.

Another Shiba Inu-inspired Solana token, Bonk ($BONK), recently flipped $WIF in market cap, securing the 4th position among top meme coins, but has since fallen back to 5th.

$WIF is still a long way from its former peak of $4.85, but positive market sentiment and technical analysis suggest a rebound is underway.

Meanwhile, new dog-themed meme coins are getting traction. $PLAY, a Doge-turned-Tamagotchi presale token, raised nearly $6M and shows strong potential to repeat $WIF’s success.

Can $WIF Hit a New All-Time High?

Despite an initial dip below the listing price, $WIF brought over 7,000% gains to investors who saw the slump as a buying opportunity, reaching $4.85 in March 2024.

Since then, $WIF has struggled to rebound to $4, plunging below $2 for most of July before surging by 54% this week.

Both 50 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages indicate a bullish trend, with the neutral Relative Strength Index suggesting a correction is unlikely in the near future.

Based on price projections, $WIF could hit $3.50 by the end of July. If it maintains its upward trajectory, it might reach a new all-time high of $5.85 in August.

$WIF’s explosive growth goes against the overall meme coin market cap decline (–2.96% in the last 24 hours). However, Solana meme coins are doing well, displaying a 6% daily increase.

Moreover, nine out of ten top dog-themed coins saw substantial spikes last week. It appears that the meme coin craze isn’t over, and Shiba Inus lead the charge, followed by frogs $PEPE (+33.6%), $BRETT (+18.3%), and $PEPECOIN (+31.7%).

Meme Coin Renaissance – Investors Seek Utility

As dogs and frogs fight for dominance in the meme arena, $PLAY blasts through the $5.7M milestone on presale.

Merging Doge’s appeal with gamification, P2E coin $PLAY strives to offer its holders long-term value, unlike most meme coins that rely solely on hype.

The project taps into 90s nostalgia, presenting a modern take on the classic Tamagotchi game. Now, you can earn real money for feeding, training, and playing with your digital pet.

However, it isn’t $PLAY’s only utility. Early investors can stake their tokens at an 84% APY on Ethereum or 71% APY on BNB Chain to earn passive rewards and maximize returns after listing.

Currently selling for $0.0052 per token, $PLAY has the potential to reach $0.026 by the end of the year, translating into a 400% gain for its holders.

$PLAY is rapidly approaching its $24M fundraising target, most of which will go toward the game’s development and marketing to drive adoption.

To buy $PLAY on presale, visit the official website. Then, connect your wallet, choose the network (Ethereum or BNB Chain), enter the number of tokens you want to purchase, and confirm the transaction.

Closing Remarks

$WIF’s price spike gives hope that golden days aren’t over for meme coins. However, new presales like $PLAY highlight a shift toward utility-driven meme projects that can bring their investors long-term returns.

References

Click to expand and view sources DogWifHat (CoinMarketCap)

DogWifHat (CoinCodex)

Top Solana Meme Coins by Market Cap (CoinGecko)

Top Meme Coins by Market Capitalization (CoinMarketCap)

PlayDoge Whitepaper

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now