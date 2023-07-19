Will Polygon Price Plunge to Zero or Soar to New Heights with Third Rebrand from MATIC to POL?

Recent Polygon proposal to rebrand their native token from MATIC to POL has stirred considerable interest. This potential transformation, essential to Polygon’s upgrade to version 2.0, has all eyes within the crypto community focused on its potential market effect.

Many are speculating whether it might ignite a bull rally. This wouldn’t come as a surprise, considering that Polygon’s rebrand in 2021 caused a massive surge in price.

Stick with us to find where should you put your trust and money – Polygon or some promising new cryptocurrency.

Can Polygon Explode, or Will it Spiral Down? – Here’s How Things Will Pan Out

Polygon’s proposal to rebrand its native token MATIC to POL is bold. This isn’t a mere change of name, but an upgrade that will usher in what Polygon calls a “hyperproductive” token, envisioned to supercharge the growth of the network.

The question now on everyone’s mind is how this will influence the token’s market price.

Currently priced at $0.77, the token has experienced a minor dip of 0.7% in the past 24 hours, though it shows a promising uptick of 4% in the past week.

With the POL upgrade, Polygon is enabling validators to validate multiple chains and assume multiple roles, enriching the ecosystem’s overall productivity.

These enhancements may well drive new demand and could positively affect the token’s value. Yet, it’s critical to remember that cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile and unpredictable.

The success of the rebrand relies heavily on community acceptance and market sentiment. It’s a high-stakes play on Polygon’s part, one that could make or break its future in the crypto landscape.

These 6 Cryptos Could Perform Better Than MATIC – Quick Overview

Take a quick look at tokens that investors believe could outperform MATIC in the long run:

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – Presale Breaking All Records – $15 Million and Still Counting

BTC20 ($BTC20) – Rekindle Bitcoin’s Golden Days

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) – Profit While Preserving Planet

yPredict (YPRED) – Outsmart the Market with AI

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – Revolutionizing Crypto Trading Experience

ApeCoin (APE) – Capitalizing on NFT Momentum

These 6 Cryptos Could Perform Better Than MATIC – Detailed Analysis

Here’s an in-depth analysis of each coin that we will cover today:

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – Presale Breaking All Records – $15 Million and Still Counting

Wall Street Memes is branded as one of the best crypto presales of the year and for a good reason.

This coin has already drawn substantial interest, raising over $15 million during its presale phase, despite a crowded and competitive market.

The driving force behind $WSM’s momentum is a vast and active community of over 1.1 million supporters across various social media platforms, contributing to robust daily investments. Developed by the creators of the successful Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, $WSM offers investors exposure to the expanding Wall Street Memes brand.

With an impressive roadmap outlining high-profile influencer partnerships and a $1 billion market cap target, Wall Street Memes offers a compelling case for those seeking to venture into the meme coin space. Find out how to buy Wall Street Memes here.

BTC20 ($BTC20) – Rekindle Bitcoin’s Golden Days

Seize an exceptional opportunity with BTC20, an innovative ERC-20 token, rekindling Bitcoin’s early age when BTC cost only $1. This unique project intertwines the benefits of Ethereum’s network with a distinctive staking mechanism, which mirrors Bitcoin’s original block rewards.

If you get the BTC20, you pay tribute to Bitcoin’s heritage and simultaneously earn passive income through staking. The project employs an energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, aligning with contemporary sustainability trends.

The ongoing presale with the price of $1 per token, reminiscent of Bitcoin’s inception, BTC20 masterfully fuses past with the present.

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) – Profit While Preserving Planet

Leverage your passion for crypto and love for the planet with Chimpzee, a groundbreaking web3 platform uniquely centered on wildlife preservation. This promising platform combines passive income opportunities with critical environmental action, making a difference with each $CHMPZ token purchase.

Chimpzee offers an engaging ecosystem featuring a shop-to-earn merchandise store, a trade-to-earn NFT marketplace, and a play-to-earn game “Zero Tolerance”.

The ongoing presale, already surpassing $800,000, showcases Chimpzee’s skyrocketing demand.

Crypto experts are already raving about this dynamic project, and with the token price set to rise after reaching $1.1445 million, now is the perfect time to invest.

yPredict (YPRED) – Outsmart the Market with AI

yPredict employs advanced machine learning algorithms to identify patterns, predict trends, and deliver real-time signals. This empowers traders to make proactive decisions, giving them an edge in a competitive market.

Currently in the presale stage, the platform’s native token $YPRED offers access to premium features and rewards holders with 10% of the fees, creating a compelling investment loop.

With tokens priced at $0.1 during presale and a projected listing price of $0.12, early investors stand to gain impressive returns. Act now and partake in the AI trading revolution that yPredict offers, ensuring you stay one step ahead in the crypto game. Find out how to buy yPredict here.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – Revolutionizing Crypto Trading Experience

Venture into the crypto universe with Launchpad XYZ, a Web3 portal that simplifies trading with a dynamic ecosystem.

Equipped with tools like Terminal Edge for market insights and Launchpad Quotient for intelligent asset ranking, it enhances your trading experience and paves the path for success.

Offering an array of features, including a Web3 wallet, decentralized exchange, and an NFT marketplace, it provides maximum bang for your buck. Find out how to buy Launchpad XYZ here.

ApeCoin (APE) – Capitalizing on NFT Momentum

ApeCoin, closely tied to the prestigious Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, presents a promising investment opportunity. Boosted by the upcoming ‘Otherside’ metaverse integration, APE offers investors the chance to tap into the growing NFT market.

Though it has seen some volatility, the coin’s robust community support and potential for real-world use, especially in blockchain-based games, positions it for future growth.

The Conclusion

Polygon MATIC’s rebrand to POL represents a strategic pivot that could potentially turbocharge Polygon’s growth. However, the inherent market unpredictability casts a cloud of uncertainty.

In contrast, tokens like yPredict and $BTC20, demonstrate solid use-cases, robust community support, and sustainable growth strategies, promising more reliable long-term performance than MATIC.