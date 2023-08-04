Countries
Will XRP Surpass The $1 Resistance Post Bitstamp Listing?
Crypto News

Will XRP Surpass The $1 Resistance Post Bitstamp Listing?

Damien Fisher
Updated:

The prominent crypto exchange Bitstamp is hatching a big plan for XRP, which it revealed in an announcement. The exchange’s cryptic post is created a stir within the crypto community, even as some XRP enthusiasts point to a potential price spike.

Bitstamp Hints A Big Announcement For XRP

According to a tweet post on August 2, crypto exchange Bitstamp used “Tomorrow.” The exchange also included several hashtags relating to XRP and XRP Ledger (XRPL) in the post.

Further, the post contained a short video clip that indicates Bitstamp’s moves in taking Ripple to another stage with its engagements. The video highlighted a Ripple rocket in an upward motion.

The post from the exchange had several implications for many within the crypto community. It could suggest a potential price rally for XRP following an announcement from the prominent crypto exchange. But Bitstamp had concealed all possible hints surrounding its intended declaration on August 3 regarding XRP.

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is the longest-standing global crypto exchange. It operates a platform where individuals and businesses can engage in several activities on crypto assets worldwide. 

Bitstamp has offices in Luxembourg, the UK, the USA, Singapore, Slovenia, and others. It offers services in diverse digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar, USD Coin, etc.

Bitstamp has maintained a relationship with Ripple, the firm behind XRP and XRPL. The exchange operated as a key gateway for the blockchain company by granting customers entry into RippleNet

Also, the crypto exchange is a long-time partner for the firm’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). Ripple and other prominent crypto whales have been using Bitstamp for transferring large amounts of XRP tokens for ODL transactions.

Reactions From Ripple Enthusiasts

Several reactions have erupted within the crypto space, especially from Ripple enthusiasts following Bitstamp’s post. Many made some guesses on the possible announcement from the exchange.

The founder of Digital Generation Finance, Panos, responded that Bitstamp could announce a full integration of XRPL. He speculated that the crypto firm could declare the connection of XRP’s order book to its DEX with on/off fiat ramp payments.

Similarly, a prominent XRP enthusiast and Bitrue Ambassador XRP cryptowolf, laid out a suggestion for the post. He believed the exchange’s plan could be to integrate XRPL into its platform.

XRPcryptowolf stated: “Ledger is coming for all crypto exchanges.

Another XRP fan, wEeZiE, explained that Bitstamp has been a gateway that supports access to the Ripple network. He thinks the announcement could be regarding a minority stake acquisition for Ripple in Bitstamp.

wEeZiE cited Ripple’s acquisition of a minority stake in Bitstamp in May this year. The blockchain firm noted that the move was an expansion step for its operations.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

