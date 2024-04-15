Countries
Worldcoin App's Userbase Reaches 10 Million Within 1 Year
Worldcoin App’s Userbase Reaches 10 Million Within 1 Year

Rida Fatima
The Worldcoin App, the premier wallet for managing Worldcoin (WLD), has exceeded 10 million users within just one year of its introduction. This achievement reflects the app’s quick acceptance among WLD investors, which has led to over 4 million downloads since its launch in May 2023.

Notably, the user-friendly interface and many other features make the app a top choice for both digital asset veterans and newcomers. 

Worldcoin App’s Rapid Growth

The remarkable growth of the App highlights its importance in facilitating accessible and secure self-custodial wallet services globally. 

By leveraging World ID compatibility, users can authenticate their identities seamlessly, adding to the app’s appeal and functionality and meeting the different needs of global users.

The app’s confidence lies in its efficiency. It has performed over 70 million transactions at an average speed of 7.1 transactions per second.

Following the increase in users, the Head of Product at TFH, Tiago Sada, expressed excitement about the achievement, noting the app’s commitment to simplicity and user-friendliness in the crypto space

According to him, reaching this milestone reflects the potential of making fundamental blockchain technologies accessible to all.

Secondly, Remco Bloemen, the head of blockchain at the Worldcoin Foundation, also praised the Worldcoin App’s success. He considers it a catalyst for broader adoption and innovation within the Worldcoin ecosystem. 

Further, he emphasized the importance of continued development to meet users’ evolving needs and promote decentralization and accessibility. The Worldcoin App’s impact extends beyond the digital sector, with real-world stories highlighting its transformative potential.

In Kenya, for example, a user used the app to purchase a goat with Worldcoin, triggering widespread attention and support from the cryptocurrency community.

Worldcoin Deals with Regulatory Pressure

Even while TFH proudly celebrates the World App surpassing the impressive mark of 10 million users, concerns have arisen regarding Worldcoin’s data collection practices, particularly for biometric data in various countries.

These concerns came after Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) decision to block Worldcoin’s operations in the country for three months due to regulatory violations. 

Worldcoin was a victim of this declaration, having failed to obtain authorization for investment services or securities-related activities in the country.

Despite these setbacks, Worldcoin reassured its commitment to complying with both local and international regulations. The company emphasized dedication to ensuring that its innovative identity verification methods remain accessible and in line with global regulatory requirements.

Besides these promises, Worldcoin has also taken significant steps toward transparency by making a substantial portion of its code open-source. Additionally, the project has undergone a thorough security audit, earning accolades from prominent figures within the industry.

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

