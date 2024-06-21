Worldcoin (WLD)’s Price Rallies Following Sam Altman’s Plans to Enter Ecuador

Worldcoin (WLD) rallied today, following an announcement of expansion plans to Ecuador. Remarkably, Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, unveiled its plans to introduce the World ID orb verifications to Ecuador.

This ongoing expansion highlights Worldcoin’s drive to establish a global identity verification network. The announcement boosted investor confidence, leading to a price surge for WLD.

Worldcoin Reveals Expansion Plans to Enter Europe

Worldcoin has established a reputation for its identity verification and privacy protection system. Its latest expansion to Ecuador marks a step in the right direction. Moreover, the project plans to launch the World ID orb verifications across six locations in two European cities.

The world ID orb verifications will become active in Guayaquil from June 26. The next location is Quito, which will have access to the World ID orb verifications on June 27.

Notably, the World ID orb system enables users to confirm their identity securely and privately. Ecuador joins other regions in Latin America, such as Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, that already offer such services.

Also, Worldcoin revealed that these verifications will be available at six locations within Ecuador’s major cities. Meanwhile, a recent Tools for Humanity survey by Worldcoin contributors reveals that 92% of Ecuadorian respondents support this verification.

According to the survey, these respondents want a clear distinction between humans and bots online. This response aligns with research from the Latin American region, highlighting the demand for secure digital interactions.

90% of survey respondents in Peru support verification technology, and 84% view it as vital for the future. Also, a similar trend was observed in Columbia and Mexico, where many expressed concerns about the growing incidence of online fraud.

This regional support aligns with Worldcoin’s core purpose of enhancing digital security and privacy.

WLD’s Price Spikes Despite Controversy in Spain

In addition to the move to Ecuador, Worldcoin plans to upgrade its base in Argentina into a regional hub. The Argentine base will oversee the development of World ID orb verification locations and the launch of experience stores.

Meanwhile, the latest expansion to Ecuador has triggered a rally for WLD. WLD trades at $3.09, an 11% increase in the last 24 hours.

This price increase marks a remarkable recovery for WLD, which has recorded a 16.7% slump in the last seven days. This observation confirms investors’ optimism for Worldcoin as it enters new markets.

However, despite the expansion plans, Worldcoin faces legal problems in some regions. For instance, Worldcoin halted operations in Spain due to a data protection probe by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD).

The AEPD halted Worldcoin’s collection and processing of personal data following multiple respondent complaints. These concerns bordered on inadequate information, data harvesting from minors, and the inability to withdraw consent.

Worldcoin has been criticized for handling personal data in Spanish territory. However, in March, Worldcoin confronted Spain’s regulators, challenging the AEPD’s stance on privacy.

Therefore, the outcome of this legal challenge could redefine the global standards for individual privacy rights. Ultimately, the goal is striking the right balance between technical innovations and proper regulatory frameworks.

