Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Crypto News

Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
Updated:

The much-anticipated crypto project co-founded by OpenAI’s boss Sam Altman deployed its coin on Monday, July 24. A few hours following its release, several leading crypto exchanges in the US and globally listed the coin on their trading platforms. 

These notable crypto exchanges announced their listing of the new Worldcoin on their official websites or Twitter accounts. Also, the coin’s price surged by over 20% because of the large volume. 

Following the deployment of the WLD token by the Worldcoin blockchain, many leading centralized exchanges announced featuring the token. 

The world’s largest exchange by trading volume, Binance, announced on its official website that it would feature Worldcoin and offer spot trading for Worldcoin (WLD) tokens and Bitcoin (BTC). 

According to the announcement, Binance will enable withdrawals and trading Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. UTC. OKX also published a press release, noting that it commenced WLD/USDT at 7 a.m. UTC on Monday, July 24. 

The exchange noted that featuring WLD would tally with its existing Zero-free Trading Fees campaign. The campaign commenced on July 6, 2023, and would end on August 5, 2023. 

What is Worldcoin?

Worldcoin blockchain is a highly-divisive cryptocurrency protocol co-founded by OpenAI chief executive officer and co-founder Sam Altman. The blockchain just recently deployed its native governance WLD token.

 The protocol tackles two notable challenges in the digital space–income inequality and digital identity. 

The blockchain leverages iris-scanning orbs to create in-person credential validation. So far, more than two million users have already verified their digital identities using this means.

 It’s also worth noting that the majority of these individuals emerged from the Global South, and they will now acquire their WLD tokens. 

The launch of the WLD token follows after tackling multiple obstructions as regulatory pressures in the US increase. According to a Worldcoin announcement today, Orbs for iris scanning will be installed in over 35 locations across 20 nations. 

To circulate roughly 1,500 orbs by the end of the year, the business anticipates that this change will dramatically boost the number of verified users.

Individuals will be verified by an orb, after which they will receive a one-time grant of 25 WLD tokens. Also, Worldcoin will roll out a method for World App users to reserve tokens until they can access an iris-scanning orb.

The WLD token’s total supply has been established by Worldcoin at 10 billion units, with 80% going to users, operators, and ecosystems and the remaining 20% going to the Worldcoin team and backers.

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn is a dynamic and talented crypto news writer, fueled by his passion for blockchain technology and the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges
2 Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use
3 Binance and Changpeng Zhao Seek to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint
4 Ripple’s 2023 XRP Sales Reach 2.22B with Monthly Sales Surging 37%
5 Scammers Exploit Lawyer Jeremy Hogan’s Twitter Account to Share Fake XRP Giveaway

Latest News

Google's Confession - “AI Hampers Environmental Efforts”
News

Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use

Krishi Chowdhary
Binance
Crypto News

Binance and Changpeng Zhao Seek to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint

Damien Fisher

The world’s leading crypto exchange by market cap, Binance, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, plan to file motions to a US court to dismiss the March case from the CFTC. ...

XRP
Crypto News

Ripple’s 2023 XRP Sales Reach 2.22B with Monthly Sales Surging 37%

Damien Fisher

The XRP issuer, Ripple, has been in the spotlight due to its rising sales. During the first half of 2023, Ripple sold 2.22 billion XRP.  Ripple monthly sales have also...

XRP
Crypto News

Scammers Exploit Lawyer Jeremy Hogan’s Twitter Account to Share Fake XRP Giveaway

Nick Dunn
Deaton Slams Worldcoin Founder for Refusing to Unveil Token Distribution Model
Crypto News

Deaton Slams Worldcoin Founder for Refusing to Unveil Token Distribution Model

Nick Dunn
shib price 2607
Crypto News

Is The Shiba Inu Price Dead? Assessing the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now as WSM Nears $18 Million on Presale

Will Macmaster
XRP
Crypto News

Bitboy’s Optimism for XRP in Bullish Trend is Based on Two Significant Factors

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.