Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The much-anticipated crypto project co-founded by OpenAI’s boss Sam Altman deployed its coin on Monday, July 24. A few hours following its release, several leading crypto exchanges in the US and globally listed the coin on their trading platforms.

These notable crypto exchanges announced their listing of the new Worldcoin on their official websites or Twitter accounts. Also, the coin’s price surged by over 20% because of the large volume.

Major Crypto Exchanges Have Featured Worldcoin’s WLD token

Following the deployment of the WLD token by the Worldcoin blockchain, many leading centralized exchanges announced featuring the token.

The world’s largest exchange by trading volume, Binance, announced on its official website that it would feature Worldcoin and offer spot trading for Worldcoin (WLD) tokens and Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the announcement, Binance will enable withdrawals and trading Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. UTC. OKX also published a press release, noting that it commenced WLD/USDT at 7 a.m. UTC on Monday, July 24.

The exchange noted that featuring WLD would tally with its existing Zero-free Trading Fees campaign. The campaign commenced on July 6, 2023, and would end on August 5, 2023.

What is Worldcoin?

Worldcoin blockchain is a highly-divisive cryptocurrency protocol co-founded by OpenAI chief executive officer and co-founder Sam Altman. The blockchain just recently deployed its native governance WLD token.

The protocol tackles two notable challenges in the digital space–income inequality and digital identity.

The blockchain leverages iris-scanning orbs to create in-person credential validation. So far, more than two million users have already verified their digital identities using this means.

It’s also worth noting that the majority of these individuals emerged from the Global South, and they will now acquire their WLD tokens.

The launch of the WLD token follows after tackling multiple obstructions as regulatory pressures in the US increase. According to a Worldcoin announcement today, Orbs for iris scanning will be installed in over 35 locations across 20 nations.

To circulate roughly 1,500 orbs by the end of the year, the business anticipates that this change will dramatically boost the number of verified users.

Individuals will be verified by an orb, after which they will receive a one-time grant of 25 WLD tokens. Also, Worldcoin will roll out a method for World App users to reserve tokens until they can access an iris-scanning orb.

The WLD token’s total supply has been established by Worldcoin at 10 billion units, with 80% going to users, operators, and ecosystems and the remaining 20% going to the Worldcoin team and backers.