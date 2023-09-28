Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
XRP Could Rally to $2 with “Steel Foundation” Formation, Seasoned Analyst Predicts
Crypto News

XRP Could Rally to $2 with “Steel Foundation” Formation, Seasoned Analyst Predicts

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Crypto analyst EGRAG has recently predicted that XRP is poised for a major rally, with a target price of $2. He believes that the formation of a “Steel Foundation” is a sign of bullish momentum. 

Nonetheless, EGRAG is known for his accurate price predictions, and his outlook on XRP will excite investors.

EGRAG’s Draws Insights from a 4-Month Candle Chart and the ‘Steel Foundation’ Formation

EGRAG’s outlook for XRP is based on a 4-month candle chart analysis. This chart highlights the potential for XRP to rally to an impressive $2.

This rally would be characterized by the formation of what he calls a “Steel Foundation” between $1.61880 and $2.

In addition, the chartist emphasized scrutinizing higher time frames in crypto chart analysis. This approach provides a more dependable view of market trends with low susceptibility to false signals.

Understanding EGRAG’s “Steel Foundation” Concept for XRP

EGRAG’s “Steel Foundation” represents the bottom part of each zone and is the last defense line for XRP’s price. In his analysis, there are two XRP price zones: A and B.  Zone A’s Steel Foundation, ranging from $0.00485 to $0.00596, was the last defense line for XRP’s price.

According to the analysts, Ripple has been within Zone A since 2013 but soared above it in 2017 following a bullish rally. This upward move contributed to the formation of Zone B. 

Zone B, with a Steel Foundation of $0.25939 to $0.32630, has contained XRP since then. EGRAG noted the resilience of Zone A’s Steel Foundation compared to Zone B’s.

EGRAG Outlines XRP’s Encounters with Zone B’s Steel Foundation 

EGRAG’s analysis highlights pivotal moments in recent XRP history. He noted that in June, September 2022, and January 2023, XRP came close to breaching Zone B’s critical threshold.

According to EGRAG, breaking this zone should see XRP drop to its lower levels. Yet, each time, the bulls bravely intervened to prevent possible declines.

Additionally, the analyst identified a critical zone for Ripple, spanning from $0.80 to $0.85. XRP has consistently shown a negative trend within this range during the bear market without any notable surges indicated by a green candle closing above it.

Nevertheless, EGRAG proposed that if Ripple registers a monthly green candle closing above $0.83, it could break through Zone B. Interestingly, a break above Zone B will result in XRP forming a new Steel Foundation. 

Consequently, EGRAG anticipates that the opportunity to acquire Ripple for less than $1 might be limited. However, he advises crypto investors and traders to prepare for the XRP $2 price range.

Notably, XRP needs an over 299% increase from its current price of $0.51 to reach the $2 mark.

According to the chart data, the analyst predicts that Ripple will establish a new Steel Foundation between $1.61880 and $2. This foundation will act as a protective barrier for the next zone. Meanwhile, according to CoinMarketCap, the coin is slightly down by 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 XRP Could Rally to $2 with “Steel Foundation” Formation, Seasoned Analyst Predicts
2 Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Explore AI Hardware Innovation
3 Terra Classic Introduces Proposal to Push USTC to the $1 Mark
4 Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Struggles At $26,000, Will We See A Recovery Soon?
5 Top Crypto Gainers on September 27 – MKR, BCH, O.P., BTCBSC

Latest News

AI
News

Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Explore AI Hardware Innovation

Damien Fisher
Terra Classic
Crypto News

Terra Classic Introduces Proposal to Push USTC to the $1 Mark

Damien Fisher

USTC’s shift to the $1 mark appears possible, given the recently passed 11784 proposal from the Terra Classic (LUNC) community. This move aims to end the minting and reminting of...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Struggles At $26,000, Will We See A Recovery Soon?

Nick Dunn

Bitcoin has remained at the $26,000 price level after it dropped from $27,000 on September 20. Its price today at 4:38 am EST is $26,223, with a 3.3% decline in...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 27 – MKR, BCH, O.P., BTCBSC

Nick Dunn
Twitter Emerges As Top Platform for Spreading Misinformation
News

Twitter Emerges as Top Platform for Spreading Misinformation in a New EU Report

Krishi Chowdhary
Tech Visionaires on social media
Statistics

The 15 Must-Follow Tech Visionaries on Social Media

Kate Sukhanova
OpenAI Empowers ChatGPT with Voice and Image Features
News

OpenAI Further Empowers ChatGPT with Voice and Image Features

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.