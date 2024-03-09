Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High
Crypto News

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

As Bitcoin approaches a new all-time high, other cryptos are expected to follow suit. Popular crypto analyst Dark Defender maintains a bullish stance on XRP rally against Bitcoin.

He says XRP’s price could hit $14.61 if the XRP/BTC pair returns to its 2017 record high if Bitcoin stays at $60,000.

Dark Defender Bullish On XRP’s Prospects Despite Its Underperformance 

Notably, the XRP/BTC pair follows XRP’s performance compared to Bitcoin, the number one crypto asset. However, the pair continues to fluctuate with a steady decline as XRP posts modest gains despite the ongoing bull run.  

According to Dark Defender, the XRP/BTC 30-day chart shows that XRP has declined against Bitcoin for 7 consecutive months since last August. This was after its rally in July 2023 following Judge Torres’ ruling in the Ripple/SEC lawsuit. Despite this underperformance, Dark Defender maintains a bullish stance.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

According to the analyst, XRP has touched the ultimate support level against Bitcoin during its seven-month slump. 

The crypto currently sits at the 0.00000914 support level, aligning with the orange trendline that has prevented further decline over the years. According to Dark Defender, XRP has revisited the orange trendline, and its value will likely start rising against Bitcoin.

Historically, the XRP/BTC pair rose to an all-time high of 0.00024351 in May 2017, when XRP recorded higher gains than BTC. During the run to the ATH, Bitcoin rallied 127% from $1,188 in March 2017 to a high of $2,698 by May 2017.

XRP also gained 7.7% during this period, leading to a spike for the XRP/BTC pair, which attained a record high of 0.00024351. 

Currently, Bitcoin has crossed the $60,000 mark and is approaching a new high, prompting Dark Defender’s optimistic views. When asked what the price of XRP could be if the XRP/BTC pair reclaims its 2017 all-time high X user, Dark Defender said it could reach $14.61. The condition for this ascent is that Bitcoin maintains the $60,000 mark.

The analysis also believes XRP could rise to $24 if Bitcoin reaches $100,000. However, XRP is trading at the $0.63 price level and will require a price surge of 2,268% to attain the touted $14.61 level and over 3,700% to reach $24.

XRP 3-Month Chart Shows Possible Breakout Pattern

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High

XRP on the three-month chart looks set to repeat its breakout pattern during the 2021 rally. The $0.25 support level has prevented further decline for the asset as it attempts to rally above the $2.00 resistance level.

Currently, the RSI indicator is 54.69 in the neutral zone and approaching the buy zone.

This implies buyers have entered the market without sufficient momentum to force a significant rally. The MACD indicator is above its signal line, which is bullish. The fading red Histogram bars confirm a possible recovery ahead. 

Therefore, XRP will likely break above $2 in the coming weeks and possibly re-test its all-time high of $3.40.  

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High
2 Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn – Will it Impact the Price Trend?
3 Alibaba Group’s Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives
4 Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year; Beating Other Tech Giants 
5 Meta Is Investing In A Massive AI Model That Will Power Its Entire Video Ecosystem

Latest News

Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn - Will it Impact the Price Trend?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn – Will it Impact the Price Trend?

Damien Fisher
Alibaba Group's Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives
News

Alibaba Group’s Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives

Damien Fisher

Alibaba Group’s video game arm, Lingxi Games, is set to undergo a significant leadership restructuring. An internal memo circulated among staff revealed that the current management team will step down...

Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year
News

Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year; Beating Other Tech Giants 

Krishi Chowdhary

Nvidia has had an amazing start to the year. It’s just the third month and its market capital has already reached $1 trillion in this year alone— almost double of...

Meta Is Investing In An AI Model To Power Its Video Ecosystem
News

Meta Is Investing In A Massive AI Model That Will Power Its Entire Video Ecosystem

Krishi Chowdhary
Interesting Oligarchs Statistics
Statistics

23 Mind-boggling Oligarchs Statistics to Know in 2024

Jeff Beckman
crypto trader
Crypto News

Successful Cryptocurrency Analyst Shares His Presale Investments

Will Macmaster
shiba inu crypto explode_Easy-Resize.com
Crypto News

Meme Coins See Explosive Growth: 5 Tokens to Keep an Eye On

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.