XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
Crypto News

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Ripple XRP is showing intriguing technical indicators. Crypto analyst Tony “The Bull” Severino has observed that XRP’s monthly Bollinger Bands are at their tightest point ever

Historically, such tight Bollinger Bands often precede significant price movements. This development has also caught the attention of many analysts.

XRP’s Technical Indicators

Bollinger Bands are a popular tool for measuring market volatility. When these bands close, it signals a period of low volatility. In XRP’s case, the current contraction is even tighter than before its massive 60,000% rally in 2018

This surge made XRP’s price jump from less than a cent to $3.84(its all-time high). Apart from the BB, the analyst’s chart shows that XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently hit a historic low.

These technical signals have led some analysts to predict a potential price surge. In his part, Severino suggests that XRP might recreate or even surpass its previous rally.

However, not all investors share this optimistic view. Some argue that charts alone cannot predict market movements, as investor emotions are crucial.

Potential Price Targets and Community Reactions

Due to the technical indicators, the crypto community is buzzing with speculation about the coin’s future price. Moon Lambo, a prominent XRP supporter, shared Severino’s analysis, sparking further discussion. 

Some analysts have set ambitious targets, with talk of a potential 600x rally. If history repeats itself as predicted, it could rally to $363.6. However, it’s essential to approach these predictions cautiously. 

Scott Melker, the well-known trader, thinks too that XRP might be ready for another significant price increase. Surprisingly, many market analysts share his belief. Yesterday, July 31, the analyst shared a bullish XRP chart on the X platform.

“I have not looked at this chart in ages, but it is in a really interesting spot here,” said Melker.

According to Melker, this is the fourth time XRP has touched a downward resistance line on the weekly chartIt’s likely to get rejected again. However, the analyst believes the price could rise significantly if it breaks through this resistance. 

This situation is “worth watching,” no matter what you think about XRP. Based on the trading chart Melker shared, the coin might surge above $1 soon.

From its current price level, XRP would require an increase of 65% to hit this target.

Meanwhile, XRP/USDT 4H is trading below the 50-day Simple Moving Average line, suggesting that the current momentum is bearish. The MACD also signals a bearish sentiment. It’s below its signal line and displays red histogram bars.

These indicators suggest the coin is falling. So, to be safe, wait for the price to break above these lines before entering the market. Note that while tight Bollinger Bands often precede significant moves, they don’t guarantee the direction of those moves. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
