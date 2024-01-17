Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt
Crypto News

XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Recent data reveals that XRP has experienced one of its most terrible days since its launch. This event was caused by a foiled hack attempt involving a $15 billion transaction. 

Popular analytical platform Santiment captured the details of this event and its possible impact on XRP’s price outlook. 

Santiment Unveils XRP Hack Incident 

Crypto Intelligence and analytics platform Santiment shared an update on the failed hack attempt. This hack involved an attempt to steal 24 billion XRP. 

The hacker attempted to make a 25 billion XRP payment to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. However, the transaction failed as no significant XRP tokens were moved. 

However, Santiment reported that a noticeable surge in negative sentiment from investors towards XRP followed the event. Santiment noted that traders experienced fear due to the large amount of money mentioned in the attempted exploit. 

These concerns arise from the fact that such a massive sale could cause inflation and crash the market value of XRP.

Further, blockchain tracker Whale Alert wrongly reported that the transaction was successful, confusing the investors and causing more panic in the community

Fortunately, the Whale Alert issued a public statement claiming that there was an issue in adequately reading the Ripple node response, leading to wrong posts. 

Bitfinex CTO Confirms Hack Attempt, Clears Doubts

Apart from Whale Alert’s clarification, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino shed more light on the incident and the hacker’s aim. According to Ardoino, the attacker attempted to hack Bitfinex using a partial payment exploit. 

Normally, XRP Ledger enables network participants to make partial payments where the sender can send less than the stated amount. 

So, the exploiter hoped that the receiving system would focus on the amount rather than the delivered amount. However, Ardoino confirmed that the attack failed since Bitfinex focuses on the delivered amount data field. 

Meanwhile, another address attempted to hack Bitfinex using this method. This address attempted multiple 50 billion and 14 billion Ripple transactions on January 14. Crypto investor The Wolf Of All Streets spotted the attempted XRP hack on January 14, noting that the transaction cannot be accurate. 

He stated that XRP’s circulating supply is roughly $54 billion, and the transaction is almost half of the supply. Despite the adverse events, the market intelligence platform Santiment claims that the potential for an uptrend for XRP is still high. 

The analysts believe that although XRP’s price performance in 2024 has been in the mid-range, and FUD is high, it shows potential to rally. Also, its low RSI value on the price chart hints at a possible recovery for XRP. 

Source: app.santiment.net

Nevertheless, the hack attempt scared some investors, leading to a price decline for XRP today. As of 9:20 EST, XRP price stands at $0.5742, representing a decline of 0.39% in 24 hours. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal
2 XRP Displays Highly Negative Sentiment After Failed Hack Attempt
3 Microsoft CEO ‘Comfortable’ with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 – KLAY, FLR, and CHZ
5 Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10

Latest News

Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal
News

Elon Musk Desires 25% Voting Control at Tesla to Meet AI Goal

Damien Fisher
Microsoft CEO 'Comfortable' with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama
News

Microsoft CEO ‘Comfortable’ with OpenAI Relationship Despite Non-Profit Board Drama

Damien Fisher

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently revealed that he is comfortable with Microsoft’s partnership with AI startup OpenAI despite the recent boardroom drama at the non-profit organization.  OpenAI develops artificial intelligence...

Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 - KLAY, FLR, and CHZ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 16 – KLAY, FLR, and CHZ

Nick Dunn

The global crypto market did not record significant changes in the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin remained in the $42,000 range. Although there is no certainty on the next price direction,...

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Set to Rally 30% to $0.10

Nick Dunn
Major Salesforce Statistics
Statistics

Fascinating Salesforce Statistics, Facts and Trends (2024)

Jeff Beckman
Person holding phone learning a new language
Statistics

Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China Amid Low Demand
News

Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.