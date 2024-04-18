Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?
Crypto News

XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The crypto market is sinking lower, moving away from its impressive Q1 peak of $2.86 trillion. Major altcoins like Ethereum have not been spared either, with investors facing losses from the March highs. 

This sell-off impacted XRP, with its price plummeting to $0.43 on Sunday before a slight recovery. However, this uptick didn’t last long above $0.5 due to rising selling pressure stemming from the Iran and Israeli war that caused panic in the market. 

After a 21.2% weekly decline, XRP is now trading around $0.4906 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.66 billion. With a $27 billion market cap, XRP still maintains the seventh position as the top crypto asset.

Recently, XRP has seen a spike in large transactions, which often indicates whale activity. Meanwhile, the 24-hour chart below will point towards the possible scenario based on technical indicators. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

XRP Price Analysis: Chart Signals Bearish Sentiment, But Potential Bullish Catalysts Exist

XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off - Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?

The technical indicators are currently painting a bearish picture for XRP. The coin’s price is currently trading below both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) lines. 

Being under these major moving averages suggests sellers are in control of the momentum for the time being. 

Adding to the bearish signals, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) is reading 31. An RSI below 30 indicates oversold conditions, hinting at further downside momentum ahead if buyers don’t step in soon.

With these clear technical sell signals flashing, many investors are likely taking a cautious approach to avoid catching a falling knife. However, while the short-term outlook seems bearish, there are some potential catalysts on the horizon that could propel XRP’s price to the moon.

XRP Whale Activities Picks Up, What’s The Outlook?

Whale transaction tracker Whale Alerts spotted several major XRP movements by big players over the past couple of days. On April 15, over 457 million XRP valued at over $234 million was deposited onto exchanges like Bithumb, Bitvavo, and Bitstamp. 

The largest single transfer was 390 million tokens worth $201 million going into Bithumb. On April 16, 158 million XRP worth $77 million were transferred from a private wallet into the crypto exchange Binance. 

Another 28.9 million XRP worth $14.2 million also went into Bitstamp exchange. However, Whale Alerts also detected outflows from Binance to private wallets on the same day. 

Specifically, 100 million XRP, or around $48 million, left Binance for anonymous wallets in three separate 33.3 million XRP ($16.2 million) transactions.

Whale Moves Could Result in XRP Price Swings

These large transactions by XRP whales often precede major price movements. Usually, when investors deposit tokens to exchanges like the recent inflows to Binance, Bithumb, etc., it can signal an intention to sell, putting downward pressure on the price.

Conversely, when whales withdraw XRP to private wallets like the 100 million XRP taken off Binance, it suggests accumulation which can provide upside price momentum if it continues.

For regular XRP investors, this heightened whale activity signals potential volatility ahead as these large holders change their positions. As such, investors can only watch as the trend plays out between the bulls and the bears to identify XRP’s next price trajectory. 

The ongoing Ripple vs SEC lawsuit is a key factor that will likely impact XRP’s long-term price outlook. Ripple’s legal team is preparing to respond to the SEC’s request for a massive $2 billion fine. 

If Ripple wins this case, it could significantly strengthen XRP’s position and reputation in the crypto market. A legal victory would make XRP more attractive as an investment product going forward.

Meanwhile, the next bull cycle in crypto markets is around the corner, and this will inevitably boost all major assets like XRP. But, before this upcoming bullish cycle, there’s this new coin that entered the market today, creating positive buzz. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?
2 Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving Following a Historical Performance
3 Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu
4 Ripple CLO Clarifies Future Steps With the SEC While Quenching Settlement Rumors
5 Cisco Launches AI-Driven Security Solution ‘Hypershield’

Latest News

Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving if Historical Performance
Crypto News

Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving Following a Historical Performance

Rida Fatima
Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu

Rida Fatima

SBI VC Trade, the digital asset division of the prominent Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Group, has unveiled a new lending service, “Rent Coin.” The Japanese banking giant announced the recent...

Ripple CLO Clarifies Future Steps With the SEC While Quenching Settlement Rumors
Crypto News

Ripple CLO Clarifies Future Steps With the SEC While Quenching Settlement Rumors

Rida Fatima

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty recently shared some insight regarding the SEC vs. Ripple’s long-standing lawsuit. The CLO quenched the growing rumors of a settlement in the company’s case...

Cisco Launches AI-Driven Security Solution 'Hypershield'
News

Cisco Launches AI-Driven Security Solution ‘Hypershield’

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto analyst April top picks
Crypto News

Crypto Analyst Reveals His Top Three Investments for April

Alex Popa
You May Soon Have to Pay to Tweet on X, Hints Musk
News

You May Soon Have to Pay to Tweet on X, Hints Musk

Krishi Chowdhary
Pakistan Interior Ministry Bans X Over Security Concerns
News

Pakistan Bans X over Security Concerns – But The Ban Might Be Temporary

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.