XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?

The crypto market is sinking lower, moving away from its impressive Q1 peak of $2.86 trillion. Major altcoins like Ethereum have not been spared either, with investors facing losses from the March highs.

This sell-off impacted XRP, with its price plummeting to $0.43 on Sunday before a slight recovery. However, this uptick didn’t last long above $0.5 due to rising selling pressure stemming from the Iran and Israeli war that caused panic in the market.

After a 21.2% weekly decline, XRP is now trading around $0.4906 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.66 billion. With a $27 billion market cap, XRP still maintains the seventh position as the top crypto asset.

Recently, XRP has seen a spike in large transactions, which often indicates whale activity. Meanwhile, the 24-hour chart below will point towards the possible scenario based on technical indicators.

XRP Price Analysis: Chart Signals Bearish Sentiment, But Potential Bullish Catalysts Exist

The technical indicators are currently painting a bearish picture for XRP. The coin’s price is currently trading below both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) lines.

Being under these major moving averages suggests sellers are in control of the momentum for the time being.

Adding to the bearish signals, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) is reading 31. An RSI below 30 indicates oversold conditions, hinting at further downside momentum ahead if buyers don’t step in soon.

With these clear technical sell signals flashing, many investors are likely taking a cautious approach to avoid catching a falling knife. However, while the short-term outlook seems bearish, there are some potential catalysts on the horizon that could propel XRP’s price to the moon.

XRP Whale Activities Picks Up, What’s The Outlook?

Whale transaction tracker Whale Alerts spotted several major XRP movements by big players over the past couple of days. On April 15, over 457 million XRP valued at over $234 million was deposited onto exchanges like Bithumb, Bitvavo, and Bitstamp.

The largest single transfer was 390 million tokens worth $201 million going into Bithumb. On April 16, 158 million XRP worth $77 million were transferred from a private wallet into the crypto exchange Binance.

Another 28.9 million XRP worth $14.2 million also went into Bitstamp exchange. However, Whale Alerts also detected outflows from Binance to private wallets on the same day.

Specifically, 100 million XRP, or around $48 million, left Binance for anonymous wallets in three separate 33.3 million XRP ($16.2 million) transactions.

Whale Moves Could Result in XRP Price Swings

These large transactions by XRP whales often precede major price movements. Usually, when investors deposit tokens to exchanges like the recent inflows to Binance, Bithumb, etc., it can signal an intention to sell, putting downward pressure on the price.

Conversely, when whales withdraw XRP to private wallets like the 100 million XRP taken off Binance, it suggests accumulation which can provide upside price momentum if it continues.

For regular XRP investors, this heightened whale activity signals potential volatility ahead as these large holders change their positions. As such, investors can only watch as the trend plays out between the bulls and the bears to identify XRP’s next price trajectory.

Ripple Legal Victory Could Boost XRP Price Long-Term

The ongoing Ripple vs SEC lawsuit is a key factor that will likely impact XRP’s long-term price outlook. Ripple’s legal team is preparing to respond to the SEC’s request for a massive $2 billion fine.

If Ripple wins this case, it could significantly strengthen XRP’s position and reputation in the crypto market. A legal victory would make XRP more attractive as an investment product going forward.

Meanwhile, the next bull cycle in crypto markets is around the corner, and this will inevitably boost all major assets like XRP. But, before this upcoming bullish cycle, there’s this new coin that entered the market today, creating positive buzz.