Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Withdraws An Attorney From Ongoing Battle
Crypto News

XRP Lawsuit: SEC Withdraws An Attorney From Ongoing Battle

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In the past two months, there have been various interesting developments revolving around Ripple’s XRP. These events include Ripple’s partial win against the SEC, XRP price hike, and adoption into various crypto entities.

In recent developments, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a motion to withdraw one of its attorneys on the ongoing lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

This development was released by a popular Fox Business Journalist, who took to X, announcing the agency’s withdrawal of the attorney. 

Guerrier Leaves Ripple Case Amid Pending Challenges 

On Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, Eleanor Terrett announced the SEC’s decision to withdraw one of its attorneys, Ms. Pascale Guerrier, from the Ripple legal battle. Attorney Guerrier was a senior lawyer in the agency’s rank and has several years of experience in securities law. 

According to Terrett, the agency filed to dismiss Guerrier as the counsel of record for the matter. It is worth noting that the filing was submitted yesterday and was effective immediately.

In addition, the finances and securities watchdog added that other lawyers recorded previously would continue in the legal tussle.

The SEC’s motion to the court to dismiss Attorney Guerrier. Following Judge Torres’ summary judgment, the SEC filed an interlocutory appeal.

In addition, the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple’s top executives, Brad Garlijghouse and Chris Larsen—the blockchain’s CEO and Chairman, has been set for trial in the second quarter of 2024.

Analysts believe Guerrier’s experience would have been helpful in the ongoing legal battle. Regardless, the SEC has filed a motion to withdraw the attorney. 

Many Crypto Pundits React 

The recent SEC’s action has brought an extra layer of uncertainty to the ongoing lawsuit. Several XRP proponents are still trying to guess why the financial watchdog filed a motion to dismiss the lawyer from the Ripple case.

On the one hand, some XRP pundits believe that the dismissal emerged from probable controversies between the attorney and the agency based on its next action on the ongoing Ripple proceeding. 

But other pundits believe that Attorney Guerrier left the agency because she didn’t want to be associated with the wrong party in the history of Ripple’s success story, as cited by an X user

In a similar development, pro-XRP Attorney John Deaton commented on the situation. Deaton said that the SEC could be reallocating the lawyer to another suit, or she could be exiting the agency. 

According to the lawyer, Attorney Guerrier began working on the Ripple suit after her colleague Jorge G. Tonreiro was promoted from the case. Attorney Bliss left the agency to join BlockFi.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 XRP Lawsuit: SEC Withdraws An Attorney From Ongoing Battle
2 People Magazine Ranks Ripple Labs Among Top 100 Companies that Cares for Employees
3 SHIB Price Prediction As Wallet Holders Crossed 10 Million Amid Shibarium Launch
4 Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio
5 Top Crypto Gainers on August 24 – SOL, FXS, And IMX

Latest News

Ripple
Crypto News

People Magazine Ranks Ripple Labs Among Top 100 Companies that Cares for Employees

Damien Fisher
SHIB
Crypto News

SHIB Price Prediction As Wallet Holders Crossed 10 Million Amid Shibarium Launch

Damien Fisher

Shiba Inu SHIB faced stiff pressure from the bears following the long-awaited Shibarium mainnet launch. The ecosystem recorded massive selling activities due to the high spread of negative sentiment caused...

Crypto
Crypto News

Anonymous Crypto Whale Adds 708 Billion Shiba Inu To Their Portfolio

Damien Fisher

An interesting development occurred in the Shiba Inu network recently, attracting the attention of several other crypto investors and pundits.  Yesterday, an anonymous crypto whale added Shiba Inu tokens worth...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on August 24 – SOL, FXS, And IMX

Nick Dunn
VPN Usage Information
Statistics

Must Know VPN Usage Statistics for 2023 (Facts & Trends)

Susan Laborde
Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI
News

Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary
TikTok Plans to Ban External E-Commerce Links
News

TikTok Plans to Ban External E-Commerce Links, Focusing on TikTok Shop

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.