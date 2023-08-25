XRP Lawsuit: SEC Withdraws An Attorney From Ongoing Battle

In the past two months, there have been various interesting developments revolving around Ripple’s XRP. These events include Ripple’s partial win against the SEC, XRP price hike, and adoption into various crypto entities.

In recent developments, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a motion to withdraw one of its attorneys on the ongoing lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

This development was released by a popular Fox Business Journalist, who took to X, announcing the agency’s withdrawal of the attorney.

Guerrier Leaves Ripple Case Amid Pending Challenges

On Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023, Eleanor Terrett announced the SEC’s decision to withdraw one of its attorneys, Ms. Pascale Guerrier, from the Ripple legal battle. Attorney Guerrier was a senior lawyer in the agency’s rank and has several years of experience in securities law.

According to Terrett, the agency filed to dismiss Guerrier as the counsel of record for the matter. It is worth noting that the filing was submitted yesterday and was effective immediately.

In addition, the finances and securities watchdog added that other lawyers recorded previously would continue in the legal tussle.

The SEC’s motion to the court to dismiss Attorney Guerrier. Following Judge Torres’ summary judgment, the SEC filed an interlocutory appeal.

In addition, the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple’s top executives, Brad Garlijghouse and Chris Larsen—the blockchain’s CEO and Chairman, has been set for trial in the second quarter of 2024.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP Counsel for Ripple has informed Judge Torres that Ripple is available for trial anytime in the second quarter of 2024. pic.twitter.com/JoZZlxcJSr — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) August 23, 2023

Analysts believe Guerrier’s experience would have been helpful in the ongoing legal battle. Regardless, the SEC has filed a motion to withdraw the attorney.

Many Crypto Pundits React

The recent SEC’s action has brought an extra layer of uncertainty to the ongoing lawsuit. Several XRP proponents are still trying to guess why the financial watchdog filed a motion to dismiss the lawyer from the Ripple case.

On the one hand, some XRP pundits believe that the dismissal emerged from probable controversies between the attorney and the agency based on its next action on the ongoing Ripple proceeding.

But other pundits believe that Attorney Guerrier left the agency because she didn’t want to be associated with the wrong party in the history of Ripple’s success story, as cited by an X user.

Someone doesn’t want their name tied to the wrong side of history. — JaceSparks.eth (@creativejace) August 23, 2023

In a similar development, pro-XRP Attorney John Deaton commented on the situation. Deaton said that the SEC could be reallocating the lawyer to another suit, or she could be exiting the agency.

According to the lawyer, Attorney Guerrier began working on the Ripple suit after her colleague Jorge G. Tonreiro was promoted from the case. Attorney Bliss left the agency to join BlockFi.